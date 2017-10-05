Civic Center Eats Ends Today, but You Can Feast in the Park October 15

Today marks the final Civic Center Eats of the season...and the last with Lindy Eichenbaum Lent as executive director of the Civic Center Conservancy, which has been hosting the food-truck gathering on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays all summer. After eight years as head of the Conservancy, Eichenbaum Lent is leaving to become the president and CEO of the Rose Foundation.
But until 2 p.m. today, she'll be on duty at Civic Center Park, as will the Westword Street Team, serving up information on Feast, Westword's own food event that will be coming to the McNichols Building in the park on Sunday, October 15. At Feast, we'll be serving up unlimited food samples from more than forty local restaurants and food trucks that are favorites of Westword editors, food writers and readers.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
A few of the eateries you'll find at Feast: Aloy Thai, Azucar Bakery, Dae Gee, Dirt Coffee Bar, Frijoles Colorado, Little Man Ice Cream, Milk & Cake, Piggin' Out BBQ, The Nickel, Roaming Buffalo BBQ, Taste of Thailand, Element Kitchen, Billy Sims BBQ, Bar Louie, The Real Dill, Territory Kitchen, Insomnia Cookies, La Fillette, Brider, Il Posto, Chuey Fu's, Rolling Pin Bakery, Paxti's Pizza, Sushi Cup, Golden Moon Speakeasy, Bremen's Wine & Tap and the Lost Cajun. There will be unlimited drink samples, too, from sponsors Stella Artois, Stranahan’s Whiskey, Tito’s Vodka, SilverCoin Tequila, 90+ Cellars, Barritts Ginger Beer and Dry Sparkling.
To find out more about Feast — especially the fourpack of general admission tickets, which are a real deal — chat with our Street Team or go to westwordfeast.com. (And fair warning: VIP tickets, which get you in an hour early at 11 a.m. on October 15, are almost sold out.)
Watch Westword's Facebook page later today for Mark Antonation's Facebook Live chat with Little Man owner Paul Tamburello, whose ice cream will be featured at Feast. You can see last week's Facebook Live conversation with Taste of Thailand here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!