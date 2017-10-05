Civic Center Eats Ends Today, but You Can Feast in the Park October 15

Today marks the final Civic Center Eats of the season...and the last with Lindy Eichenbaum Lent as executive director of the Civic Center Conservancy, which has been hosting the food-truck gathering on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays all summer. After eight years as head of the Conservancy, Eichenbaum Lent is leaving to become the president and CEO of the Rose Foundation.

But until 2 p.m. today, she'll be on duty at Civic Center Park, as will the Westword Street Team, serving up information on Feast, Westword's own food event that will be coming to the McNichols Building in the park on Sunday, October 15. At Feast, we'll be serving up unlimited food samples from more than forty local restaurants and food trucks that are favorites of Westword editors, food writers and readers.