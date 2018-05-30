 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Kayla Marque will move the music outdoors May 30.EXPAND
Kayla Marque will move the music outdoors May 30.
YouTube

Today's Special at Civic Center Eats: Music by Kayla Marque

Westword Staff | May 30, 2018 | 7:44am
AA

Civic Center Eats is this city's most popular summertime gathering place, with workers making a beeline for the park for some midday fun in the sun, and maybe even lunch. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (not May 31, however), dozens of food trucks and vendors line up in the park, providing both food and food for thought.

And today's Eats has something special on the menu:  Kayla Marque, a Denver singer/songwriter who's been performing for a decade and will be one of the featured acts at the Westword Music Showcase, will be entertaining the crowds at lunch. And Westword will be there to do a Facebook Live for anyone not able to make the show.

These Westword Music Showcase spotlights will continue into June, with Jennifer Jane Nicely booked for Thursday, June 7; Lady Gang for June 14, and a TBA act on June 21. All of them will also perform at the Westword Music Showcase; see the complete local lineup here.

The Westword Music Showcase starts at noon Saturday, June 23, and runs through the night across the Golden Triangle, just south of Civic Center Park. (The two main outdoor stages close at 10 p.m.) Find more information and get tickets at westwordshowcase.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >