Today's Special at Civic Center Eats: Music by Kayla Marque

Civic Center Eats is this city's most popular summertime gathering place, with workers making a beeline for the park for some midday fun in the sun, and maybe even lunch. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (not May 31, however), dozens of food trucks and vendors line up in the park, providing both food and food for thought.

And today's Eats has something special on the menu: Kayla Marque, a Denver singer/songwriter who's been performing for a decade and will be one of the featured acts at the Westword Music Showcase, will be entertaining the crowds at lunch. And Westword will be there to do a Facebook Live for anyone not able to make the show.

These Westword Music Showcase spotlights will continue into June, with Jennifer Jane Nicely booked for Thursday, June 7; Lady Gang for June 14, and a TBA act on June 21. All of them will also perform at the Westword Music Showcase; see the complete local lineup here.