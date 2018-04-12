Civic Center Eats Rolls Out Its Vendor Lineup

Civic Center Eats will return to Civic Center Park on Tuesday, May 1, but to whet your appetite, the Civic Center Conservancy is rolling out the list of the 82 vendors you'll find there this summer — 28 of them new.

“We had more applications than any other season this year, so it was a process of opening the door for some new faces while bringing back many of the veterans and favorites everyone loves,” says Eric Lazzari, Civic Center Conservancy director of operations. “There’s a lot of culinary variety and we’re eager to bring the public to Civic Center Park to enjoy what we’ve put together.”

This is the thirteenth annual edition of the lunchtime tradition, you'll find Civic Center Eats in the park on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May through October 4 (excluding May 31, July 3, July 4, August 8, August 29, August 30 and September 4).