Civic Center Eats Rolls Out Its Vendor Lineup

Civic Center Eats will return to Civic Center Park on Tuesday, May 1, but to whet your appetite, the Civic Center Conservancy is rolling out the list of the 82 vendors you'll find there this summer — 28 of them new.
“We had more applications than any other season this year, so it was a process of opening the door for some new faces while bringing back many of the veterans and favorites everyone loves,” says Eric Lazzari, Civic Center Conservancy director of operations. “There’s a lot of culinary variety and we’re eager to bring the public to Civic Center Park to enjoy what we’ve put together.”
This is the thirteenth annual edition of the lunchtime tradition, you'll find Civic Center Eats in the park on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May through October 4 (excluding May 31, July 3, July 4, August 8, August 29, August 30 and September 4).
Each day will feature live music and other entertainment, along with about 25 trucks from this roster:
New this year: Adobo Food Truck, Amazing Tasty Eats, Billy's Gourmet Hot Dogs, Blue Umami, Cebiche Highlands, Cirque Kitchen, Con Cerveza, Copacabana, Cowgirl Lemonade, Fiesta Fusion, French Twist, iPIE Mouthwatering Mobile Pizza, the Jerk Truck LLC, Karma Food Truck, La Rue Bayou, Native Eats, Ol' Skool Que, On Fire Food Truck, Papa Beau's, Seasoned Swine, Skadi's, SOS Catering, the Spicy Kitchen, Sugar Dash, Teal Taco, Top Dawg Sausages, Vanilla Bean Pastry Truck, Wilder Meats and Eats.
Returning: Arepas House, Areyto, Baba's Falafel, Ba-Nom-a-Nom Nice Cream, Bamboo Skewer, Barbed Wire Reef, Basecamp Provisions, Bean Machine Mobile Coffee Shop, Beef King, Bits & Pieces, California Wrap Runner, Chuey FU's Latin Asian Grub, Church of Cupcakes, Colorado Pig Rig, Corner of Gourmet, Crock Spot, Dude Bro Taco, El Cubanaso, Em's Ice Creen, Freddy's Cuisine, Green Giraffe, Gyros King, High Point Creamery, J Street Food Truck, Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, La Chiva, Lena Bar-B-Que, Lomito Gourmet, Mama Said, Matt's Snack Shack, the Mac Shack, Moe's Original BBQ, Muzo, Mythos Greek Food Truck, OG Burgers, the Pasty Republic, Pierogies Factory, the Real Deal, Rocky Mountain Cheesery, Roll It Up sushi Truck, Saba's Ethiopian Food, Simply Pizza Truck, Still Smokin’ BBQ Joint, Street Frites Mobile Eatery, Sweet Cow, Tilford’s Wood Fired Pizza, Smokestack 70, Turn-In BBQ, Vegan Van, WeChef Kitchen, What Would Cheesus Do, Wong Way Veg.
And yes, Westword is returning as the presenting sponsor (see umbrellas above).
