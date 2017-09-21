Clancy's Irish Pub Is the Wheat Ridge Irish Bar That Won't Quit

I seem to keep hearing about Clancy's Irish Pub in Wheat Ridge from a wide variety of people who have ties to the area. My hair stylist, who lives in Golden, told me about it, my friend who lives in the area and is an expert on bars where you can take kids also mentioned it, and a friend who grew up in Wheat Ridge told me about both the "new Clancy's" and the "old Clancy's." The apparently legendary story of Clancy's began in 1973, when a guy named Bob Murray, known to friends and family as "Clancy," decided to open up his own Irish pub over at West 38th Avenue and Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge. Murray and his family ran the business until the late 1990s, when Murray's son passed away and the bar was sold. Things didn't go so well for Clancy's during that era; there was a suspicious fire that destroyed part of the bar, and the business wasn't exactly thriving after the loss of its namesake. In 2010, Jeff Hurlburt bought the spot and revived the neighborhood joint to its former glory. However, the strip mall where Clancy's was leasing space gradually become abandoned, and in 2014 the owner of the building sold it to make way for a Sprouts and an assisted-living complex.

Without a location, the dream of Clancy's was temporarily on hold. For about a year, Hurlburt looked diligently for a new spot to bring the bar back. When he finally came across the building that formerly housed Mon Petit French Restaurant and The Office bar, the team behind the latest iteration of Clancy's was assembled and got to work. Hurlburt teamed up with former bartender Steve Zielinski and Joe DeMott and Tony Facinelli to bring the amazing historical tchotchkes from the original location out of storage to decorate the new building, staff the bar and get the reborn Clancy's off the ground. Each partner seems to have his own fun fact: Hurlburt is the avid collector of bric-a-brac that brings the bar to life visually; DeMott has plans to run for mayor of Wheat Ridge; and Facinelli was a die-hard regular at the old Clancy's.

I learned all of this from Zielinski when a friend and I stopped in on a Monday night. Things were relatively quiet, and small crowds gathered in different little nooks and crannies of the large building that houses four different full bar areas, several different seating areas, an arcade nook with a foosball table and two pinball machines, and various sectioned-off little seating areas. According to Zielinski, some Irish bar aficionados say the building really reminds them of an actual bar in Ireland, with little hidden areas that evoke the old private "snug" rooms common in historic bars.