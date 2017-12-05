ClusterTruck Offers Denver a Fresh Take on Delivery

As of Monday, December 4, ClusterTruck is showing Denverites a new way to experience delivery food. Located at the intersection of California Street and Park Avenue in Five Points, ClusterTruck’s delivery-only model offers an end to lukewarm food and soggy sandwiches with a simple promise: Food will never be more than six minutes from the stove when a customer receives it.
This may seem more like wishful thinking than an attainable goal, but co-founder Chris Baggott, a software engineer by trade, has numbers on his side and four successful ClusterTruck locations in Ohio and Indiana to back up his claims. Baggott coded algorithms to create ClusterTruck’s streamlined, assembly-line-style kitchen and delivery system.
Here’s how it works: A hungry customer within ClusterTruck’s delivery zone places an order. The order will live in "the cloud” until one of ClusterTruck’s
ClusterTruck’s space resembles a large restaurant kitchen, with the addition of digital displays that prompt chefs to start orders at specific times, instead of a traditional paper-and-pencil ticket system. Here, ClusterTruck’s chefs
Baggott is passionate about using quality ingredients in ClusterTruck’s dishes, explaining that the majority of beef and pork is sourced from his own private farm, where animals are pasture-raised and antibiotic-free. With increasing demand, Baggott has also started contracting with other farmers.
“We have these farmers who are trapped in this system of corn and soybeans,” he adds. “We’re able to go out and say, ‘I will bring you the baby pigs, I will bring you the feed, raise them to our specifications, and you will make more money than you will on 2,000 acres of corn and soybeans.’ And that’s been really working well. We’re able to help those farmers have an alternative.”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
ClusterTruck's curbside delivery is available to anyone located between I-25 and Steele Street, south of I-70 and north of 12th Avenue. That means that customers can specify any delivery location within the boundaries, whether it’s a residence, office, brewery or auto shop. The website also makes group orders simple, allowing each individual to place and pay for orders separately, then have the meal delivered all at once.
ClusterTruck currently offers delivery beginning at 8 a.m. every day and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!