Clyde Calls It Quits in the Former Le Central Space

Since the beginning of 2017, our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz, has reviewed fifteen restaurants, including, this week, Cattivella, at 10195 East 29th Avenue in Stapleton. Of her review subjects, four are now closed. The latest is Clyde, the wine-centered eatery that took over the venerable Le Central space at 112 East Eighth Avenue last fall.

Clyde was initially ambitious, hoping to add breakfast pastries and coffee to its wine bar, dining room and design shop that sold home and kitchen furnishings from a side room. But the kitchen is now closed, and a note on the restaurant's Facebook page indicates a close-out sale for the design shop: