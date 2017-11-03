Greenlight Lab Adds Design-Centered Cocktail Bar to RiNo

Down an alley between Larimer and Walnut streets, past flowing street-art murals, there's an inconspicuous doorway that could be the back entrance to an office or kitchen. No sign tells you that you've arrived at Greenlight Lab, but if the green light is on above the door, you'll know that there's a cocktail inside for you.

Greenlight Lab (1336 27th Street, in the alley just behind Nocturne) is a new bar from Brandon Anderson, owner of design/architecture firm LIVstudio. While Anderson's firm has designed plenty of bars and restaurants for such clients as Il Posto, Denver Central Market, Hashtag and Concourse (credit LIVstudio with that gorgeous undulating ceiling), this is the first time he's designed a bar for himself. The bar isn't some lavish tour de force, though; instead, it's a simple, almost speakeasy-ish grotto where the focus is first on drinks and second on design.

But don't think design isn't important here, given Anderson's background. The small space, bounded by bookshelves and curtains, will have a rotating array of chairs, stools, tables and other furnishings and art pieces as kind of a test lab to see what works and what doesn't. The constant change will be an interactive experience for guests, who will get to fill out cards to rate the very chairs they're sitting in; a giveaway program will give lucky customers who have filled out rating cards the chance to win free furniture.