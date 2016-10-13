menu

Cold Crush Closed as Public Nuisance by Denver Police

First Look: Briar Common Brews Up Something New in Jefferson Park


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Cold Crush Closed as Public Nuisance by Denver Police

Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 3:30 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Cold Crush Closed as Public Nuisance by Denver PoliceEXPAND
Mark Antonation
A A

Since it opened in May 2013 (earning our Best New Bar award for that year), Cold Crush has been a hotbed of activity, with live music inside and a lot of live art outside, including the recent Colorado Crush 2016. But things definitely got too hot this past weekend, when 29-year-old Tyrone Adair Jr., aka rapper BossMan Goodie, was killed in a shooting outside the venue at 2700 Larimer Street. A gofundme page has been set up for Adair's family, which includes a young daughter.

Related Stories

Another man was critically injured in the shooting.

There was another high-profile shooting outside the bar in 2014, in which three people were injured.

Now the city has closed Cold Crush as a public nuisance, posting this notice earlier today:

Cold Crush Closed as Public Nuisance by Denver Police
Mark Antonation
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Cold Crush
More Info
More Info

2700 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

www.coldcrush.net

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >