Cold Crush Closed as Public Nuisance by Denver Police
|
Mark Antonation
Since it opened in May 2013 (earning our Best New Bar award for that year), Cold Crush has been a hotbed of activity, with live music inside and a lot of live art outside, including the recent Colorado Crush 2016. But things definitely got too hot this past weekend, when 29-year-old Tyrone Adair Jr., aka rapper BossMan Goodie, was killed in a shooting outside the venue at 2700 Larimer Street. A gofundme page has been set up for Adair's family, which includes a young daughter.
Another man was critically injured in the shooting.
There was another high-profile shooting outside the bar in 2014, in which three people were injured.
Now the city has closed Cold Crush as a public nuisance, posting this notice earlier today:
|
Mark Antonation
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Location
2700 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!