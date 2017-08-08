Snap Judgment: Colfax Avenue Remains Wickedly Delicious

The ’70s were not very good to Colfax Avenue. Playboy dubbed it the "longest, wickedest street in America." And when columnist George Will visited in 1978, he proclaimed that "the fear that war may blow civilization to smithereens loses some of its sting when you see Denver’s Colfax Avenue."

The Nob Hill Inn is one of Denver's best dives. Brandon Marshall

But even then, this 26.1-mile strip that goes through the heart of Denver was truly the living, beating heart of the city. Today it's a stretch of incredible activity, with blocks full of bars and restaurants — some old, some new, some fast, some slow, some elevated, some as divey as they get.