Snap Judgment: Colfax Avenue Remains Wickedly Delicious

The ’70s were not very good to Colfax Avenue. Playboy dubbed it the "longest, wickedest street in America." And when columnist George Will visited in 1978, he proclaimed that "the fear that war may blow civilization to smithereens loses some of its sting when you see Denver’s Colfax Avenue."
|
The Nob Hill Inn is one of Denver's best dives.
Brandon Marshall
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
But even then, this 26.1-mile strip that goes through the heart of Denver was truly the living, beating heart of the city. Today it's a stretch of incredible activity, with blocks full of bars and restaurants — some old, some new, some fast, some slow, some elevated, some as divey as they get.
Photographer Brandon Marshall has embarked on a mission to document every bar and restaurant along Colfax, starting at ground zero: the point where east meets west, right across from the State Capitol. You can now see the first leg of his trek — all the spots from Broadway east to Race Street — in our inaugural Colfax slideshow.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!