Reader: Say Goodbye to All the Classic, Iconic Spots on Colfax!

Photographer Brandon Marshall has been traveling east along Colfax Avenue, documenting every bar and restaurant — whether fast-food outlet or more upscale, independent eatery — on Denver's main street, once called the "wickedest street in America." So far, he's made it to Yosemite, and readers have been following him every step...and bite...of the way, as he documents this rapidly changing city. Says Anwar:

Good luck with all of the classic and iconic Denver spots — two separate developers that our city council is in bed with have claimed the plan to completely re-develop the Colfax corridor. Boring architecture is in our future, along with more yuppie vomitoriums (aka breweries).

Responds Britt: