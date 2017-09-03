 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Reader: Say Goodbye to All the Classic, Iconic Spots on Colfax!
Brandon Marshall

Reader: Say Goodbye to All the Classic, Iconic Spots on Colfax!

Westword Staff | September 3, 2017 | 7:38am
AA

Photographer Brandon Marshall has been traveling east along Colfax Avenue, documenting every bar and restaurant — whether fast-food outlet or more upscale, independent eatery — on Denver's main street, once called the "wickedest street in America." So far, he's made it to Yosemite, and readers have been following him every step...and bite...of the way, as he documents this rapidly changing city. Says Anwar:

Good luck with all of the classic and iconic Denver spots — two separate developers that our city council is in bed with have claimed the plan to completely re-develop the Colfax corridor. Boring architecture is in our future, along with more yuppie vomitoriums (aka breweries).

Responds Britt:

Agreed. A LOT OF downtown has already changed, especially down Colfax and Pearlish and eastbound. Can't even see the old houses from the streets anymore, and it's losing A LOT of character..... while upgrades are nice, we don't need a bunch of buildings that all look the same and are retarded townhomes/condos/apartments looking like boxes. Modern architecture, somebody got lazy somewhere!

Concludes Aaron: 

Anyone, and I mean ANYONE, takes away Tom's Diner, I will riot.

What's your favorite spot on Colfax Avenue? Keep reading for links to the four slideshows that will take you from Broadway to Yosemite.

Reader: Say Goodbye to All the Classic, Iconic Spots on Colfax!
Brandon Marshall

All the Bars and Restaurants on Colfax Avenue: Lincoln to Race Street

Reader: Say Goodbye to All the Classic, Iconic Spots on Colfax!
Brandon Marshall

All the Bars and Restaurants on Colfax: Race to Colorado Boulevard

Reader: Say Goodbye to All the Classic, Iconic Spots on Colfax!
Brandon Marshall

All the Bars and Restaurants on Colfax: Colorado Boulevard to Leyden Street

Reader: Say Goodbye to All the Classic, Iconic Spots on Colfax!
Brandon Marshall

All the Bars and Restaurants on Colfax: Leyden to Yosemite Street

Next week: Aurora!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >