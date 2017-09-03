Reader: Say Goodbye to All the Classic, Iconic Spots on Colfax!

Photographer Brandon Marshall has been traveling east along Colfax Avenue, documenting every bar and restaurant — whether fast-food outlet or more upscale, independent eatery — on Denver's main street, once called the "wickedest street in America." So far, he's made it to Yosemite, and readers have been following him every step...and bite...of the way, as he documents this rapidly changing city. Says Anwar:
Good luck with all of the classic and iconic Denver spots — two separate developers that our city council is in bed with have claimed the plan to completely re-develop the Colfax corridor. Boring architecture is in our future, along with more yuppie vomitoriums (aka breweries).
Responds Britt:
Agreed. A LOT OF downtown has already changed, especially down Colfax and Pearlish and eastbound. Can't even see the old houses from the streets anymore, and it's losing A LOT of character..... while upgrades are nice, we don't need a bunch of buildings that all look the same and are retarded townhomes/condos/apartments looking like boxes. Modern architecture, somebody got lazy somewhere!
Concludes Aaron:
Anyone, and I mean ANYONE, takes away Tom's Diner, I will riot.
What's your favorite spot on Colfax Avenue? Keep reading for links to the four slideshows that will take you from Broadway to Yosemite.
Brandon Marshall
All the Bars and Restaurants on Colfax Avenue: Lincoln to Race Street
Brandon Marshall
All the Bars and Restaurants on Colfax: Race to Colorado Boulevard
Brandon Marshall
All the Bars and Restaurants on Colfax: Colorado Boulevard to Leyden Street
Brandon Marshall
All the Bars and Restaurants on Colfax: Leyden to Yosemite Street
Next week: Aurora!
