Beer Calendar: Valentine's Day, Brewery Anniversaries and Pliny the Younger

It's Valentine's Day, and there is nothing more romantic than two souls finding each other and working together to create something bigger than the sum of its parts — and by "something," I mean...beer! The fifth annual Collaboration Fest takes place on March 31 at the Hyatt Regency downtown, when breweries around Colorado, the nation and the world will show off the beers that they paired up on. In advance of the fest, however, the organizers are asking people to help them brew one giant collaborative beer with Denver's Little Machine Beer.

"Each step of the brewing process will be a result of a public vote on the Collaboration Fest website, open to anyone and everyone," says fest organizer Two Parts. "The People’s Beer will be the largest collaborative beer project in history, we believe." The beer will be a saison, but the rest of the process will be decided by voting over the next four weeks on the Collaboration Fest website.

Keep reading to find great craft-beer events into early March.

Declaration Brewing

Wednesday, February 14

Strange Craft Beer Company will release its annual Valentine's Day beer, Belgian Chocolate Raspberry Love Stout, at 4 p.m. The 10.9 percent ABV beer combines massive amounts of cacao nibs and raspberries into a roasty barrel-aged imperial stout," the brewery says. "After the initial impact of roast, dark chocolate and fruit, notes of vanilla, oak and coffee appear in the background."

"Valentine's Day is lame, new Snowed In flavors are not." That's the word from Copper Kettle Brewing, which is hosting an anti-Valentine's Day party along with the release of Cherry Cordial Snowed In, a one-time-only, single-keg tapping of a cherry version of the brewery's imperial oatmeal stout. It will not be available in bombers, Crowlers or growlers. There will also be anti-Valentine's coloring sheets, mad libs and cards.

Declaration Brewing is celebrating its third anniversary all week with numerous games, activities, parties, music, food and beer. Today, the brewery will release limited-edition bottles of its Indentured Soul Barleywine, some aged in Laws whiskey barrels and some aged in a different kind of barrel.

Thursday, February 15

Join Loveland's Verboten Brewing for its 5th Anniversary Tasting Event from 7 to 10 p.m., when you can take a sneak peek at four collaboration beers brewed with Stem Cider, Grossen Bart, Odell and Funkwerks, along with two anniversary barrel-aged releases: Tiramisu Little Nonsense and A Little Thing Called Destiny Barrel-Aged White Chocolate Wheat Wine. Verboten will also share creative beer cocktails, including a blueberry gose, a milkshake double IPA and more. The ticketed event includes beer samples, appetizers, and a stemless tasting glass to take home. Ticket holders will also get a first glance at Verboten's new brewhouse and first opportunity to buy bottles of the two new releases. Tickets are $36 per person, and there are just 65 tickets available.

Factotum Brewhouse

Friday, February 16

Factotum Brewhouse celebrates its three-year anniversary today from 3 to 10 p.m. and tomorrow from noon to 10 p.m. with beer releases, food and music. Today's releases are Kumquat Clementine Sour and Glorieta Colorado IPA. There will also be food from Goldie's and music from Bellhoss and Alec Ryan.

Landlocked Ales in Lakewood is celebrating Mardi Gras with beads, beers, music and a crawfish boil. Mile High Cajun will be boiling fresh crawfish straight from New Orleans. There will also be beer specials, king cakes by LeBlossoms and live New Orleans street music from 7 to 10 p.m. For all the details on prices, tickets and food, go to the brewery's Facebook page.

Denver Beer Co

Saturday, February 17

Falling Rock Tap House will tap Pliny the Younger, the once-a-year triple IPA from Russian River Brewing, at 1 p.m. To get some, you will need to follow the directions on Falling Rock's website. The bar will also tap the beer on Sunday, February 18, at 1 p.m. and on Saturday, February 24, at 1 p.m.

Factotum Brewhouse continues its three-year anniversary party starting at noon with the tapping of Glorieta Colorado IPA, Napoleon's Best Friend Russian Imperial Stout, and My Winter Cardigan Stout by Lady Justice Brewing. There will be funk music from 2 to 6 p.m. from Something Vinyl Club, and from 7 to 10 p.m. from Bark Wilson. The Mile High Cajun food truck will be on hand, as well.

Celebrate the Chinese New Year (Year of the Dog) at Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, which will be tapping a new beer — a Belgian blonde made with orange peel, ginger root, turmeric and dong quai. In addition, you can try free samples of beer from Jade Mountain Brewing, which will open later this year in Denver. There will also be a guest tap — Spice Trade Brewing's Sichuan Saison — food from the Ohana Grille food truck, a food drive and live bluegrass. And finally, Intrepid Sojourner is giving away a trip to China in a drawing.

Chocolate Milkshake IPA is next in Station 26 Brewing's Milkshake IPA series. It's loaded with liquid cacao, vanilla, lactose, and Amarillo and Citra hops. The brewery will have 300 $14 Crowlers of Chocolate Milkshake IPA available beginning at 1 p.m. The limit is three per person.

"Come warm up and indulge all of your vices" at the seventh annual Beer, Bacon & Coffee Fest, says Denver Beer Co., which is hosting the early-morning event, starting at 8 a.m. "All that is required of you is to wake up... and roll down to the brewery. Afterward, you are free to take a nap." Tickets are $40 and include a big breakfast burrito from the Mighty Colorado Burger, coffee from Coda Coffee, and as much Tender Belly bacon as you can eat. You will also receive a souvenir Denver Beer Co. coffee mug to fill with beer.

Banded Oak Brewing will tap Atomga Whiskey Barrel Aged Brazilian Stout, a beer that was inspired by Denver Afrobeat band Atomga. The recipe for the beer was developed "in collaboration with Bodebrown Brewery of Curitiba, Brazil, and has been aging for nine months," the brewery says. "At 10.5 percent ABV, this is a complex beer that has obvious notes of whiskey and wood. Roasted marshmallow, sweet tobacco, cacao and coffee mingle with your tastebuds, providing a delightful finish." The beer was brewed to celebrate the release of Atomga’s new album, AGA.

Bristol Brewing in Colorado Springs brings back the fourteenth annual Firkin Rendezvous, a celebration of Colorado cask ales, from 2 to 5 p.m. (or 1 to 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders). At least thirty Colorado breweries will be on hand with beer that has been conditioned in small casks called firkins. Some will be traditional, some will be weird. "The cask conditioning of ales is a traditional British style of brewing that originated centuries ago when publicans lived above their pubs and made a life’s work out of tending their beers," Bristol explains. "Cask ales are fermented, conditioned and served in a single cask, the ‘firkin’ being the British cask size most commonly used." Tickets are $45 for general admission and include a commemorative glass and buffet lunch; VIP tickets are $65 and get you a commemorative glass, lunch and T-shirt, in addition to early entry. The event benefits the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Westword file photo

Sunday, February 18

Falling Rock Tap House will tap Pliny the Younger, the once-a-year triple IPA from Russian River Brewing, at 1 p.m. To get some, you will need to follow the directions on Falling Rock's website. The beer bar will also tap the beer on Saturday, February 24, at 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 24

Falling Rock Tap House will tap Pliny the Younger, the once-a-year triple IPA from Russian River Brewing, at 1 p.m. To get some, you will need to follow the directions on Falling Rock's website.

River North Brewery will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a party pouring the brewery's Anniversary Ale 6, which is described as "a superstout like none other," available on tap and in bottles to go. River North will also have its Double Dry Hopped Mountain Haze on tap and in Crowlers to go. There will be food from Matt's Snack Shack and rotating kegs all weekend, along with other fun activities.

Thursday, March 1

Hops & Pie will tap its allotment of Russian River Brewing's famed triple IPA, Pliny the Younger, at 1:30 p.m. However, the craft-beer bar and pizza joint will be handing out tickets starting at 11:30 a.m. If you have a ticket, you are guaranteed a pour after 1:30 p.m., today only. If you don't make it in by 10 p.m. or if you lose your ticket, you're out of luck and forfeit your pour to the Hops & Pie staff.

Saturday, March 3

Parry's Pizza will tap Pliny the Younger at its Highlands Ranch location at 11 a.m. The pizza joint opens at 10 a.m., though, and the first sixty people in line will get a ticket for a pour. Any remaining beer will be raffled off. In addition to PTY, Parry’s will be tapping Russian River's Pliny the Elder, Sanctification and 2015 Consecration, along with Barrel Aged Darkness by Surly Brewing and Easy Evil by Anchorage Brewing. Parry's will also have its breakfast pizza for the event, which includes scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions, bacon and cheddar.

