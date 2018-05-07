Here's Where to Find Colorado's World Beer Cup Winners

The annual Craft Brewers Conference wrapped up late last week in Nashville, Tennessee, where 14,000 brewing-industry professionals gathered to network, listen to seminars, attend the massive BrewExpo trade show, eat hot chicken and drink cold beer (next year's CBC is in Denver, by the way).

The conference was also the biennial World Beer Cup, considered to be one of the most prestigious beer competitions in the world. This year, an elite panel of 295 judges from 33 countries — 72 percent of whom were from outside the United States — rated 8,234 beers (up 25 percent over 2016). The United States took home the most bling, winning 242 out of the 303 awards given out. But Canada, Germany and Belgium also showed well.

Colorado did quite for itself, too, taking home 27 medals. And luckily for you, many of those stellar beers are easy to find on tap at their home breweries or in cans and bottles. Here's where you can find and drink the winners.

Funkwerks

The Gold Medal Winners

Vladislav

Diebolt Brewing, Denver

Long one of Colorado's most underrated bourbon barrel-aged Russian imperial stouts, Vladislav (formerly known as the Commodore) is on tap at the brewery and available here and there in bottles in liquor stores. The much-deserving beer took home gold in the Aged Beer division.

Trump Hands

Cannonball Creek Brewing, Golden

This hilariously named IPA won gold at GABF in 2016 and pulled off the same feat this year at the World Beer Cup, winning top honors in the Session India Pale Ale category.

Old Bruin

Funkwerks, Fort Collins

Funkwerks won gold in the Belgian-Style Flanders Oud Bruin or Oud Red Ale category. Its Old Bruin is released once a year in 750ml bottles and on draft. The brewery currently has 2018 bottles available in the taproom (limit of two per person) and on draft.

More Like Bore-O-Phyll

Call To Arms Brewing, Denver

Hoppy beers aren't a specialty of Call to Arms, which makes it all the more interesting that the brewery scored gold in the Fresh or Wet Hop Ale category. This style is a fall seasonal, when hops are harvested, and Call to Arms says it will make this one-off beer again if it can score some fresh hops when fall rolls around.

Primadonna Pilsner

Rockyard American Grill & Brewing, Castle Rock

A brand new beer in a brand new can, Primadonna can be found year-round at the brewery on draft and in six-packs to go. This one grabbed gold in the German-Style Pilsener category.

Big Ben Brown Ale

Bull & Bush Brewery, Glendale

Big Ben is one of the Bull & Bush's oldest and most storied beers — and it still has chops, besting the field in the English-Style Brown Ale division.

Gluten-Free Beer

Gueten Beer, Sleeping Giant Brewing, Denver

Sleeping Giant is a large contract brewer that primarily makes beers for other breweries. It won in the gluten-free division. The brewery doens't have a tap room you can visit, so look for this one around Denver.

Saison Trystero

Our Mutual Friend Brewing, Denver

OMF has just a few bottles left of this once-a-year beer, which it will put up for sale on Saturday, May 12. Saison Trystero also scored silver at GABF for a rare double whammy in Brett Beers. Batch 3 will be out this year.

Night Train

Steamworks Brewing, Durango

Steamworks took gold in the Dark Lager category for Night Train; the beer is now on tap at the Durango brewery.

Intrepid Sojourner

Get 'Em While They're Hot

Bligh’s Barleywine Ale

Dry Dock Brewing, Aurora

A long-standing stellar yearly release, Bligh's (the 2017 vintage) got bronze in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer category. The 2018 version is on shelves in bottles; the 2017 version might still be out there, too.

Alternate Present

Fiction Beer Company, Denver

Fiction's smokey dark lager took home silver in the Dark Lager category; you can still get it on tap at the brewery.

American Sour Ale with Guava

Loveland Aleworks, Loveland

This beer, brewed occasionally at Loveland Aleworks, took bronze in the Fruit Beer category. The brewery will have 22-ounce bottles for sale this Friday, May 11, at the taproom.

Hickory Peach Wee Heavy

The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, Denver

Oh happy day! Hickory Peach, which debuted at the Beers Made By Walking festival last year, will be part of the Intrepid Sojourner's one-year anniversary bomber releases next week. A Westword favorite, it won silver at the World Beer Cup in the Experimental Beer category.

Peacekeeper

Launch Pad Brewery, Aurora

Peacekeeper, which scored a bronze in the Session Beer category, is on tap now, but the brewery says it won't last long. This beer also won a medal at GABF.

Avery Brewing

The Staples

Razz Against the Machine

Little Machine Brewing, Denver

This beer, which took Silver for Fruit Beer, is available on draft and in four packs to go. It also medaled at GABF.

White Rascal

Avery Brewing, Boulder

This year-round beer is one of Avery's top sellers. It took home silver in for Belgian-Style Witbier, and is available all the time in liquor stores and restaurants all over town.

Wreak Havoc Imperial Red Ale

Bootstrap Brewing, Niwot

A big hoppy red, this beer is part of Bootstrap's regular canned lineup. It won bronze in its category.

Fearless Youth

Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Loveland

Taking bronze in the Munich-Style Dunkel or European-Style Dark Lager, this excellent lager is typically available year-round on tap and in cans.

Beehive Honey Wheat

Bristol Brewing, Colorado Springs

One of the flagships from this OG brewery, Beehive took silver in the American-style Wheat Beer With Yeast category and is available year-round in bottled six-packs.

NBD Kolsch

Cerberus Brewing, Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs scored again with this beer, which won bronze for German-Style Koelsch.

Whacked Out Wheat

Telluride Brewing, Telluride

One of the best wheat beers in Colorado, Whacked Out Wheat scored a silver medal for an American-Style Wheat Beer; it is sold in canned six-packs year round.

Pete's Stash Pale and Gore Creek IPA

Vail Brewing, Vail

Vail Brewing hit it big twice, winning two bronze medals for two of its hoppy flagship beers. The first is Pete's Stash, which won in the Australian-Style Pale Ale or International-Style Pale Ale category. The second winner was Gore Creek IPA, which was entered in the American-Style Strong Pale Ale division.

Weldwerks

Gone But Not Forgotten

Peach Climacteric,

WeldWerks Brewing, Greeley

This was the first sour beer from Weldwerks, and it sold out as soon as it was released. But the beer took home bronze in the Fruited Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer category.

18022/42

The Sandlot Brewery at Coors Field, Denver

The brewers like things smokey the Sandlot: they won a medal at GABF for a different smoked beer last fall. This one took bronze, however, in the Smoke Beer division.

Currently Unknown

The Weasel

C.B. & Potts / Big Horn Brewery – Fort Collins, Fort Collins

C.B & Potts has been undergoing some changes in Fort Collins. This beer won bronze in the Dortmunder/Export or German-Style Oktoberfest group. It's availability is unknown.

Beet Cream Ale

Cogstone Brewing, Colorado Springs

Taking bronze in the Field Beer category, the Beet Cream is part of a series of cream ales that Cogstone does.

BJ’s Quad

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Boulder

A silver winner in the Belgian-Style Dubbel or Belgian-Style Quadrupel category, the Quad doesn't currently appear to be on tap, according to the company website.

