Colorado Concierge: Where Can We Grab a Drink in Secret?

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:16 a.m.
By Lauren Rapp
Escape downtown to Fort Greene in Denver's Globeville neighborhood.
Escape downtown to Fort Greene in Denver's Globeville neighborhood.
Fort Greene Bar Facebook
A A

We’ve all been faced with the “Where should we go?” question. Sometimes the answer is obvious, but other times we need help. Whether it’s finding the perfect place to celebrate the right occasion, determining what kitchen can accommodate an unusual dietary restriction, or maybe just discovering a new place to satisfy a late-night craving, we've got you covered. The Colorado Concierge will help you find the best restaurant, bar or cafe to suit your specific needs.

Once in a while, flying under the radar is a must. This week's question comes from an anonymous reader:

I want to meet someone for drinks in secret. Professional reasons. No hanky panky. I just don't want people in the political/legal world to see us. What do you recommend?

When looking to slip into a bar discreetly, first things first: Avoid places frequented by the folks you'd rather not see. Scratch any place that has opened within the last six months, as well (they tend to attract folks who want to be seen), and steer clear of high-profile bars that have experienced recent waves of press. A good rule of thumb? Stick to the age-old saying: "Out of sight, out of mind." Here are five places to sneak away for a beverage.

The Candle Light Tavern is slightly off the beaten path on a primarily residential block of Pearl Street in West Wash Park.EXPAND
The Candle Light Tavern is slightly off the beaten path on a primarily residential block of Pearl Street in West Wash Park.
Sarah McGill

Candle Light Tavern
383 South Pearl Street
303-778-9530
Grab a couple of seats at the Candle Light Tavern, which remains one of Denver's better dive bars. This Wash Park gem is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and it serves a classic dive-bar menu, including cheeseburgers and wings. That's not to say that the business set doesn't frequent an understated dive tucked in a relatively residential area, but the likelihood of running into a flock of colleagues is certainly diminished since you'll be venturing to the outskirts of central Denver. This option is low-key for the wallet as well, with happy hour running Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Marion Street Taven is dim and intimate enough for you to escape notice.
The Marion Street Taven is dim and intimate enough for you to escape notice.
Westword

Marion Street Tavern
1223 East 13th Avenue
720-638-2461
This Cap Hill neighborhood bar has everything you need for a round of drinks on the DL. Marion Street Tavern, which opened in the former Gabor's space last year, is ideal for an afternoon escape from the office or an evening visit. Open seven days a week starting at noon, the bar is conveniently located close to major city buildings for those who do business downtown. While it's not impossible to run into political or legal types at this neighborhood haunt, it's not an obvious go-to, since it's geared more toward Cap Hill neighbors than bigwigs.

The Snug has discreet seating for furtive meetings.
The Snug has discreet seating for furtive meetings.
Westword

The Irish Snug
1201 East Colfax Avenue
303-839-1394
This Irish pub has the word "snug" in its name, which is a good sign for those wishing to drink anonymously. Named one of the best Irish pubs in Denver, the Irish Snug is a massive place with plenty of areas to sneak off to for a private chat. Between the main floor, the patio, the top level and the basement, seating options vary. A more lounge-like area can be found in the basement, which might be the best play, since it's removed from immediate foot traffic and Colfax-facing windows. Or choose a snug — one of the walled-off booths connected directly to the bar. The Irish Snug is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m, with a food menu and happy hour.

Fort Greene's Globeville location means you're not likely to run into someone you know.
Fort Greene's Globeville location means you're not likely to run into someone you know.
westword

Fort Greene
321 East 45th Avenue
303-362-0197
While trendy, Fort Greene is off the beaten path, and it's not located close to city or legal office buildings, making it a perfect place to avoid being seen by the downtown crowd. Located in Denver's Globeville neighborhood and positioned close to I-70 and I-25 exits, it's easy to get to and offers an exceptional drinking experience. A couple of additional rooms are attached to the main bar area, offering areas to sneak away to for even more privacy. Fort Greene also has a fenced patio, and will once again offer a food menu in the coming weeks.

The Buckhorn Exchange has to be the weirdest thing in central Denver.
The Buckhorn Exchange has to be the weirdest thing in central Denver.
Photo courtesy of Buckhorn Exchange

Buckhorn Exchange
1000 Osage Street
303-534-9505
Okay, this is admittedly an odd recommendation on the surface, but it fits the criteria. As a longstanding tourist attraction, the Buckhorn Exchange isn't a place you think about when for grabbing a drink in the middle of the workday or after hours. Open six days a week for lunch and dinner, this Lincoln Park destination isn't the most modern or chic, but it's full of unique ambience and offers the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle. The only eyes overlooking your furtive meeting will be the glass peepers of taxidermied animals on the walls and shelves.

Have a question for us? We're happy to find and deliver the answers. Drop us a line at cafe@westword.com.

Lauren Rapp
Lauren Rapp works in experiential marketing by day and moonlights writing for Westword's Colorado Concierge, a biweekly column geared towards answering dining-specific queries. The founding editor at Eater Denver, and a once upon-a-time restaurant communications strategist, Lauren is also a classically trained cook who grew up working in restaurants. She still has serving nightmares on occasion and bares a few forearm and knuckle scars from days in the kitchen.

The Colorado Concierge wants to hear from you! Email your queries to laurbrapp@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter .
