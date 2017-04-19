Colorado Concierge: Where Can We Grab a Drink in Secret?
Escape downtown to Fort Greene in Denver's Globeville neighborhood.
Fort Greene Bar Facebook
We’ve all been faced with the “Where should we go?” question. Sometimes the answer is obvious, but other times we need help. Whether it’s finding the perfect place to celebrate the right occasion, determining what kitchen can accommodate an unusual dietary restriction, or maybe just
Once in a while, flying under the radar is a must. This week's question comes from an anonymous reader:
I want to meet someone for drinks in secret. Professional reasons. No hanky panky. I just don't want people in the political/legal world to see us. What do you recommend?
When looking to slip into a bar discreetly, first things first: Avoid places frequented by the folks you'd rather not see. Scratch any place that has opened within the last six months, as well (they tend to attract folks who want to be seen), and steer clear of high-profile bars that have experienced recent waves of press. A good rule of thumb? Stick to the age-old saying: "Out of sight, out of mind." Here are five places to sneak away for a beverage.
The Candle Light Tavern is slightly off the beaten path on a primarily residential block of Pearl Street in West Wash Park.
Sarah McGill
Candle Light Tavern
383 South Pearl Street
303-778-9530
Grab a couple of seats at the Candle Light Tavern, which remains one of Denver's better dive bars. This Wash Park gem is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and it serves a classic dive-bar menu, including cheeseburgers and wings. That's not to say that the business set doesn't frequent an understated dive tucked in a relatively residential area, but the likelihood of running into a flock of colleagues is certainly diminished since you'll be venturing to the outskirts of central Denver. This option is low-key for the wallet as well, with happy hour running Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Marion Street Taven is dim and intimate enough for you to escape notice.
Westword
Marion Street Tavern
1223 East 13th Avenue
720-638-2461
This Cap Hill neighborhood bar has everything you need for a round of drinks on the DL. Marion Street Tavern, which opened in the former
The Snug has discreet seating for furtive meetings.
Westword
The Irish Snug
1201 East Colfax Avenue
303-839-1394
This Irish pub has the word "snug" in its name, which is a good sign for those wishing to drink anonymously. Named one of the best Irish pubs in Denver, the Irish Snug is a massive place with plenty of areas to sneak off to for a private chat. Between the main floor, the patio, the top level and the basement, seating options vary. A more lounge-like area can be found in the basement, which might be the best play, since it's removed from immediate foot traffic and Colfax-facing windows. Or choose a snug — one of the walled-off booths connected directly to the bar. The Irish Snug is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m, with a food menu and happy hour.
Fort Greene's Globeville location means you're not likely to run into someone you know.
westword
Fort Greene
321 East 45th Avenue
303-362-0197
While trendy, Fort Greene is off the beaten path, and it's not located close to
The Buckhorn Exchange has to be the weirdest thing in central Denver.
Photo courtesy of Buckhorn Exchange
Buckhorn Exchange
1000 Osage Street
303-534-9505
Okay, this is admittedly an odd recommendation on the surface, but it fits the criteria. As a longstanding tourist attraction, the Buckhorn Exchange isn't a place you think about when for grabbing a drink in the middle of the workday or after hours. Open six days a week for lunch and dinner, this Lincoln Park destination isn't the most modern or chic, but it's full of unique ambience and offers the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle. The only eyes overlooking your furtive meeting will be the glass peepers of taxidermied animals on the walls and shelves.
Have a question for us? We're happy to find and deliver the answers. Drop us a line at cafe@westword.com.
