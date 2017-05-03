Colorado Concierge: Where Can My Book Club Meet for Drinking & Dining?
|
Books are a big part of the theme at Fiction Beer Company.
Danielle Lirette
Whether it's finding the perfect place to celebrate the right occasion, determining what kitchen can accommodate an unusual dietary restriction, or maybe just
When selecting any place to visit for food or beverage with a group, knowing the group's preferences is key. It's also essential to plan ahead and know what bars and restaurants can accommodate, especially when seeking a particular environment — like a gathering spot, for say, a chatty book club. This week's question comes from Susan:
Can you suggest a couple of places where my small book club could meet? There are usually between six and ten of us. We've tried a couple of restaurants and here's what we don't like. At some places, we can't hear each other because the noise level is too high to carry on a discussion. Also, we're a bit profane and don't want to offend other diners, so feel it would be best if we could sit somewhat apart from others. We're in our 60s and 70s but will not be stifled. We often trash the Trumpster vociferously and that may offend others.
With a beer and wine-motivated crew in mind, interested in lunch or snacking, we picked four options where Susan and her book club should feel comfortable.
|
The BookBar seems like it was built for book clubs.
Westword file photo
BookBar
4820 Tennyson Street
720-443-2227
When BookBar opened in 2013, it filled a vacant niche for literature lovers in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. Part bookstore, part cafe, BookBar is so popular for book clubs that reservations are recommended for the indoor lounge or outdoor fire-pit area. Open daily from
|
Fiction Beer Company
Danielle Lirette
Fiction Beer Company
7101 East Colfax Avenue
720-456-7163
Leave it to self-professed beer and literature geeks to create an environment perfect for imbibing with books. Fiction Beer Company, which opened in Denver's South Park Hill neighborhood in 2014, not only alludes to its literary identity with the name but also when it comes to decor. Enjoy a seat at the bar, made from stacks of books, or circle around a table decorated with notable quotes. While the brewery does not serve food, food trucks are scheduled Wednesday through Saturday, and guests are welcome to bring food in from elsewhere. Bonus: Fiction offers book clubbers a $1 off first pours when gathering.
|
The Study at Hotel Teatro
The Nickel
The Nickel
1100 14th Street
720-889-2128
Located inside Hotel Teatro, The Nickel is a great option for book clubs looking to gather during any point of the day with full-service breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A more casual or post-meal gathering can be held in The Study, a living room-like space decked out with a fireplace and hefty bookshelves. Guests are welcome to bring beverages into the study, which also includes a coffee bar that operates in the mornings and evenings. The Nickel offers validated $8 valet parking and accepts reservations.
|
Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery are new to South Santa Fe Drive, near the Breckenridge Brewery.
Danielle Lirette
Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery
6885 South Santa Fe Drive
720-532-1389
Angelo's Taverna has been serving pasta and pizzas in Denver for more than thirty years, and under new ownership as of 2013, opened a spacious Littleton location last fall. Connected to Carboy Winery, Angelo's Taverna makes for a great
Have a question for us? We're happy to find and deliver the answers. Drop us a line at cafe@westword.com.
