Colorado Concierge: Where Can My Book Club Meet for Drinking & Dining?

Books are a big part of the theme at Fiction Beer Company. Danielle Lirette

When selecting any place to visit for food or beverage with a group, knowing the group's preferences is key. It's also essential to plan ahead and know what bars and restaurants can accommodate, especially when seeking a particular environment — like a gathering spot, for say, a chatty book club. This week's question comes from Susan:

Can you suggest a couple of places where my small book club could meet? There are usually between six and ten of us. We've tried a couple of restaurants and here's what we don't like. At some places, we can't hear each other because the noise level is too high to carry on a discussion. Also, we're a bit profane and don't want to offend other diners, so feel it would be best if we could sit somewhat apart from others. We're in our 60s and 70s but will not be stifled. We often trash the Trumpster vociferously and that may offend others.

With a beer and wine-motivated crew in mind, interested in lunch or snacking, we picked four options where Susan and her book club should feel comfortable.

The BookBar seems like it was built for book clubs. Westword file photo

BookBar

4820 Tennyson Street

720-443-2227

When BookBar opened in 2013, it filled a vacant niche for literature lovers in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. Part bookstore, part cafe, BookBar is so popular for book clubs that reservations are recommended for the indoor lounge or outdoor fire-pit area. Open daily from 10 a.m. and well into the evening, BookBar serves coffee drinks, tea, wine, beer, and a punny food menu with everything from small plates to flatbreads. For deal seekers, happy hour is served Monday through Friday and $12 bottomless mimosas are poured on Sundays.

Fiction Beer Company Danielle Lirette

Fiction Beer Company

7101 East Colfax Avenue

720-456-7163

Leave it to self-professed beer and literature geeks to create an environment perfect for imbibing with books. Fiction Beer Company, which opened in Denver's South Park Hill neighborhood in 2014, not only alludes to its literary identity with the name but also when it comes to decor. Enjoy a seat at the bar, made from stacks of books, or circle around a table decorated with notable quotes. While the brewery does not serve food, food trucks are scheduled Wednesday through Saturday, and guests are welcome to bring food in from elsewhere. Bonus: Fiction offers book clubbers a $1 off first pours when gathering.

The Study at Hotel Teatro The Nickel

The Nickel

1100 14th Street

720-889-2128

Located inside Hotel Teatro, The Nickel is a great option for book clubs looking to gather during any point of the day with full-service breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A more casual or post-meal gathering can be held in The Study, a living room-like space decked out with a fireplace and hefty bookshelves. Guests are welcome to bring beverages into the study, which also includes a coffee bar that operates in the mornings and evenings. The Nickel offers validated $8 valet parking and accepts reservations.

EXPAND Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery are new to South Santa Fe Drive, near the Breckenridge Brewery. Danielle Lirette

Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery

6885 South Santa Fe Drive

720-532-1389

Angelo's Taverna has been serving pasta and pizzas in Denver for more than thirty years, and under new ownership as of 2013, opened a spacious Littleton location last fall. Connected to Carboy Winery, Angelo's Taverna makes for a great book club destination for both afternoon and evening gatherings. With private dining space, a large patio, and a dining room sectioned off with small dividers, Angelo's has options when it comes to holding a social gathering that still feels somewhat intimate. Serving classic red sauce-style plates, pizza, and its popular char-grilled oysters, Angelo's also serves a variety of beer and wine. For a more wine-centered experience, Carboy also offers a tasting room that serves starters, soups, salads, and shared boards. Inquire with the restaurant or winery for any special requests.

