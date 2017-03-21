menu

Colorado Concierge: Hotel Recommendations for Food Lovers

Quality Italian Parts Ways With Opening Executive Chef Franz Hueber


Colorado Concierge: Hotel Recommendations for Food Lovers

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 9:38 a.m.
By Lauren Rapp
Mercantile Dining & Provision inside Union Station.
Mercantile Dining & Provision inside Union Station.
Danielle Lirette
A A

We’ve all been faced with the “Where should we go?” question. Sometimes the answer is obvious, but other times we need help. Whether it’s finding the perfect place to celebrate the right occasion, determining what kitchen can accommodate an unusual dietary restriction, or maybe just discovering a new place to satisfy a late-night craving, we've got you covered. The Colorado Concierge will help you find the best restaurant, bar or cafe to suit your specific needs.

This week's question comes from some Denver travelers who reached out to us recently:

Where should we stay if we're looking for great food and beverage experiences? 


When seeking the ultimate Denver experience as a visitor or as a local looking for a styled-out staycation, there's no shortage of lodging options — but a room with quick access to local restaurants, bars, and great room service? The options are a little more narrow. Luckily, Denver's boutique-hotel scene is expanding, with projects like The Maven, The Ramble, Continuum Block A and The Source Hotel. These new projects will join the ranks of a small group of hotels that specialize in offering a true taste of Denver. But until those open, here are five great options for a room near the best eats in town.

Colorado Concierge: Hotel Recommendations for Food Lovers
Courtesy Crawford Hotel

The Crawford Hotel
1701 Wynkoop Street
720-460-3700
Step into Union Station, and it will quickly become obvious that meals and beverage breaks will hardly be mediocre there.The Crawford Hotel, connected to Union Station and a grip of local dining destinations, is perfectly suited for someone looking to keep eating adventures on base, or seeking an adventure with direct access to Denver's transit hub. Union Station is home to two restaurants from James Beard Award-winning chefs: Alex Siedel's Mercantile Dining & Provision and Jennifer Jasinski's Stoic & Genuine. You'll also find Snooze, Next Door American Eatery, Acme Delicatessen, Pigtrain Coffee Co., Milkbox Ice Cream, The Terminal Bar and the Cooper Lounge. Need more options? Just step outside. Bonus: Jasinski will open a new Spanish tapas-style restaurant called Ultreia inside Union Station in the foreseeable future. 

The bar at Departure, located inside the Halcyon HotelEXPAND
The bar at Departure, located inside the Halcyon Hotel
Mark Antonation

Halcyon Hotel
245 Columbine Street
720-772-5000
Tucked into Cherry Creek North, the Halcyon is a modern hotel with ground-floor restaurants joining the Denver dining scene from the East and West coasts. Departure, a Portland original from Top Chef season 12 runner-up  Gregory Gourdet, showcases a menu that pulls inspiration from all over Asia; there's even a dim sum cart with exotic bites. Quality Italian, hailing from New York City, recently opened next to Departure, serving delicate seafood dishes, rich pastas, fresh cheese, dry-aged steaks and plates fit for two (like the giant chicken parm pizza). With shopping and restaurants scattered throughout Cherry Creek North, the options on the hotel grounds and nearby are perfect for a Denver stay. 

Second Home Kitchen + Bar, located inside JW Marriott Denver.
Second Home Kitchen + Bar, located inside JW Marriott Denver.
Danielle Lirette

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek
150 Clayton Lane
303-316-2700
Located Across First Avenue from Cherry Creek Shopping Center, the JW Marriott is surrounded by restaurants. Within the JW, Second Home Kitchen + Bar serves playful takes on American favorites. With one of the better patios in the area, Second Home is a great place to relax with a beverage or enjoy a meal while basking in the Colorado sunshine. On weekends, the restaurant offers an extensive DIY Bloody Mary bar and a pajama brunch on Sundays. Wander around the business district and you'll soon find a newly reopened Cherry Cricket (if you're coming to town after April 11), nationally acclaimed Matsuhisa, Sol Cantina and more.

The Nickel dining room, located inside Hotel Teatro.
The Nickel dining room, located inside Hotel Teatro.
Danielle Lirette

Hotel Teatro
1100 14th Street
888-727-1200
Hotel Teatro, located on the shoulder of the Denver Performing Arts Complex, offers a great stay in the LoDo area. A visit to Hotel Teatro will reveal the Nickel, a sophisticated restaurant with a cozy lounge called the Study, complete with a fireplace, bookshelves and cushy chairs that you'll sink right into. Chef de cuisine Sean Stengel serves dishes of both creativity and dependability, with exciting menus for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch. During weekend brunch, take advantage of the $20 bottomless bar cart, which includes mimosa fixings, White Russians with surprise add-ons and charcuterie. Hotel Teatro is also just blocks from Denver's historic Larimer Square, home to staples like Osteria Marco from chef Frank Bonanno, TAG from chef Troy Guard, Rioja from chef Jennifer Jasinski, and more. 

The Cruise Room inside the Oxford Hotel.
The Cruise Room inside the Oxford Hotel.
Elyse Mitchell

The Oxford Hotel
1600 17th Street
303- 628-5400
Unlike the newer inns on this list, the Oxford boasts the title of being Denver's oldest operating hotel, first opening in 1891. While updated and surrounded by a shiny new Denver, there's a unique charm and elegance found at the Oxford. On the main floor you'll find the Cruise Room, Denver's first bar to open after Prohibition, and Urban Farmer, which will open this summer. The Oxford is only a block from Union Station, across the street from Jax Fish House (one of Denver's finest seafood eateries) and the new Avelina, and walking distance to a handful of other local Denver establishments.

Have a question for us? We're happy to find and deliver the answers. Drop us a line at cafe@westword.com

Lauren Rapp
Lauren Rapp works in experiential marketing by day and moonlights writing for Westword's Colorado Concierge, a biweekly column geared towards answering dining-specific queries. The founding editor at Eater Denver, and a once upon-a-time restaurant communications strategist, Lauren is also a classically trained cook who grew up working in restaurants. She still has serving nightmares on occasion and bares a few forearm and knuckle scars from days in the kitchen.

The Colorado Concierge wants to hear from you! Email your queries to laurbrapp@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter .
