Colorado Concierge: Where Can I Enjoy a Fireplace — and an Excellent Drink?

Winter temperatures didn't hit full force in the Denver metro area until recently, with one of the warmest Novembers the city has seen in decades, but if current forecasts tell us anything, it's that the cold is definitely in full swing. Contrary to the habits of some in the winter time, social drinkers don't often let a cold snap force them into hibernation mode. This week's question comes from Gary:

I have some dates in the future, and it would be awesome to find some bars with fireplaces. Where can we get a good drink and stay warm? -Gary



When faced with a drink date paired with frigid winds and a dusting of snow, Denverites know that a bar with a fireplace sure beats a spot without one. Throw in a solid beverage menu and there's no reason to settle for anything less than an intimate, cozy meetup with great cocktails. Here are five top-notch bars ready and waiting with a warm fire.

Cozy up by the fireplace at The Study, an extension of The Nickel located inside of Hotel Teatro. The Nickel

The Study at The Nickel

1100 14th Street

720-889-2128

Walk into Hotel Teatro and be greeted by a homey, hearth-warmed living room flanked with lofty bookshelves and sizable windows peering onto 14th Street. The Nickel welcomes guests to grab a drink from the bar within the restaurant dining room and settle in near the fireplace, where it's easy to forget you're in a hotel. Enjoy both new- and old-world wines, classic cocktails and Nickel originals — like barrel-aged cocktails nearly as warming as the fireplace itself.

Bartender Parker Rainey celebrates cubism at Colt & Gray. Westword

Colt & Gray

1553 Platte Street

303-477-1447

Both restaurant and cocktail bar, Colt & Gray not only touts ones of city's most well-stocked bars, but also comes complete with a dining-room fireplace. Venture here for an intimate dinner, a perfectly balanced classic cocktail or a bartender's choice crafted to your preferences. Wine and beer are also expertly selected and offered at the Colt & Gray bar, and there's even a next stop conveniently located downstairs—Ste. Ellie, where the cocktails keep coming and time fades away.

The FIRE Lounge, attached to The FIRE Lounge on the terrace level of The ART, a Hotel. The ART, a Hotel

FIRE Terrace at the ART Hotel

1201 Broadway

303-572-8000

Situated at the top of the ART Hotel in the Golden Triangle, a patio terrace complete with fire pits awaits. Sure, a patio at this time of year isn't always ideal, but if skies are clear and it's simply cold, the weather shouldn't be a deterrent from visiting this particular spot. First, the staff will provide you with blankets if you ask. Second, Fire's restaurant and bar await right inside the terrace, where cocktails and food are also offered. The play? Get your fire fix outside and wander inside if it gets too chilly.

Bull & Bush's fireplace lounge feels like a cozy English cottage. Bull & Bush

Bull & Bush Brewery

4700 Cherry Creek Drive South

303-759-0333

Bull & Bush Brewery is a brewpub with some surprises up its sleeve. Not only will a visit prove worthwhile for sampling beer brewed on the premises, but nightly specials, an extensive whiskey collection and a roaring fireplace all yield extra charm. Bonus: The Bull & Bush kitchen caters to the late-night crowd and the pub offers live jazz and movies on Sunday nights.

The Holiday Lodge inside of Punch Bowl Social Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social

65 Broadway

303-765 - 2695

There are different experiences to be had at Punch Bowl Social, depending on where you land in the building. Sure, you'll find billiards, a gaming arcade, a bowling alley, a full-service restaurant and private karaoke rooms. But you'll also find a lounge with a fireplace and tufted furniture, perfect for relaxing with a drink in-hand. Reach the bottom of your drink and need a change of scenery? Just head over to the next room.

