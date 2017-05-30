menu

Colorado Concierge: The Best Raw Bars for Oysters and Other Fresh Seafood

The Westword Watch List: Where to Drink and Dine Right Now


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Colorado Concierge: The Best Raw Bars for Oysters and Other Fresh Seafood

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 8:28 a.m.
By Lauren Rapp
A platter of crab legs, oysters and shrimp at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.
A platter of crab legs, oysters and shrimp at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
A A

We’ve all been faced with the “Where should we go?” question. Sometimes the answer is obvious, but other times we need help. Whether it’s finding the perfect place to celebrate the right occasion, determining what kitchen can accommodate an unusual dietary restriction, or maybe just discovering a new place to satisfy a late-night craving, we've got you covered. The Colorado Concierge will help you find the best restaurant, bar or cafe to suit your specific needs.

Let's face it: There are certain culinary luxuries for which there are no substitutes. Such is the case when it comes to fresh seafood, and when enjoying it in its purest form at a raw bar, discerning diners can easily tell the fresh stuff from anything past its prime. This week's question comes from a reader looking for only the best.

I lived on the East Coast for awhile and became spoiled with all of the great seafood options. I'd love to know where I can find an awesome raw bar when a craving hits. Places with a variety of oysters and other chilled seafood that get shipments daily would be my preference. 

Just because we're landlocked doesn't mean that restaurants don't have our backs. Here are five excellent options when it comes to raw and chilled selections at Denver restaurants.

Oysters on the half shell at Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood.EXPAND
Oysters on the half shell at Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood.
Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood

Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood
2625 East Second Avenue
303-333-2462
With seafood shipments arriving seven days a week, Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood has quickly become the go-to seafood staple in the Cherry Creek North area. On any given day, the raw bar is loaded with eight to twelve oyster varieties, crab, clams, shrimp, poke, ceviche and seafood specials based on the fishing season. The offerings at Blue Island are a reflection of the relationships the restaurant has built with small purveyors on both coasts, and it doesn't hurt that restaurant partner Chris Quartuccio owns Blue Island Shellfish Farms, a leading oyster and clam distributor out of Long Island, New York. Looking for a specific oyster or fish? The restaurant will even make a special order if a guest inquires with a few days' notice.

The raw bar at Stoic & Genuine.EXPAND
The raw bar at Stoic & Genuine.
Bryan Grant

Stoic & Genuine
1701 Wynkoop Street
303-640-FISH
Stoic & Genuine, a multi-coastal seafood restaurant from Crafted Concepts partners Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch, builds an impressive raw bar, with seafood deliveries occurring daily. Executive chef Gabe Wyman offers six to eight oyster varieties on any given day, often updating the menu each service to showcase several varieties from each coast. In addition to oysters, seafood lovers will find a selection of crudo, shrimp, crab, lobster, caviar and even uni. "We often have live urchin in our restaurant," says Wyman, adding that it's not all that common because it's hand-harvested by divers. "We have one application listed on the menu, but there is another 'secret' application that we do for uni lovers. We take fresh-harvested uni pods served inside the shell on a bed of lychee sake granita and a side of our house ponzu that people love."

Crab legs, oysters and lobster at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.
Crab legs, oysters and lobster at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
650 South Colorado Boulevard (and other locations)
303-756-6449
One of the more veteran destinations is Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, and for good reason. With four Colorado locations, chef and restaurateur Dave Query has grown an oyster empire. Starring the Jax Emersum oyster, as well as selections from both coasts that change daily, the oyster slate at Jax is only the beginning of creating an epic seafood meal. Dive into the menu and you'll find three types of crab, peel-and-eat shrimp, lobster, roe, caviar, poke and more. For a special treat, consider ordering a Russian-style oyster, topped with crème fraîche and caviar. And if you're really feeling oysters, think about joining the Jax Oyster Club, with free membership that includes access to an online portal full of educational tips, videos and online ordering for oysters to go.

The seafood counter at the Kitchen LoDo.EXPAND
The seafood counter at the Kitchen LoDo.
The Kitchen

The Kitchen LoDo
1530 16th Street
303-623-3127
Step into The Kitchen LoDo, and it's hard not to zero in on the seafood counter, which often flaunts oysters, clams, mussels, crab, lobster and caviar. While not strictly a seafood restaurant, The Kitchen makes a point to create emphasis on the fresh bounty within the case. Four oyster varietals can be found on the menu every day, and the restaurant receives four seafood deliveries a week. With three locations in Colorado, several Next Door sister concepts and a new concept called Hedge Row opening in Cherry Creek, the Kitchen Group maintains its reputation as one of the best restaurant families for enjoying thoughtfully sourced and crafted food.

The Guard and Grace chef's counter looking into the open kitchen.
The Guard and Grace chef's counter looking into the open kitchen.
TAG Restaurant Group

Guard and Grace
1801 California Street, #150
303-293-8500
Guard and Grace, a modern steakhouse from chef Troy Guard, is the epitome of Denver surf and turf. Serving four different oyster varieties each day, Guard's menu is also packed with crab, lobster, shrimp and sashimi — much of it often offered with Guard's signature Asian and Hawaiian twists. Superb seafood might hit the table from the moment you settle into your seat, as amuse-bouche courses from the kitchen have been known to include sashimi, poke or ceviche. For a real luxe experience, inquire about the caviar selections.

Have a question for us? We're happy to find and deliver the answers. Drop us a line at cafe@westword.com.

Lauren Rapp
Lauren Rapp works in experiential marketing by day and moonlights writing for Westword's Colorado Concierge, a biweekly column geared towards answering dining-specific queries. The founding editor at Eater Denver, and a once upon-a-time restaurant communications strategist, Lauren is also a classically trained cook who grew up working in restaurants. She still has serving nightmares on occasion and bares a few forearm and knuckle scars from days in the kitchen.

The Colorado Concierge wants to hear from you! Email your queries to laurbrapp@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter .
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Blue Island Oyster Bar
More Info
More Info

2625 2nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

www.blueislandoysterbar.com

miles
Stoic & Genuine
More Info
More Info

1701 Wynkoop St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-640-3474

stoicandgenuine.com

miles
Jax Fish House
More Info
More Info

650 S. Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80246

303-756-6449

www.jaxfishhouse.com/glendale

miles
Jax Fish House
More Info
More Info

1539 17th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-292-5767

www.jaxfishhouse.com/lodo

miles
Jax Fish House
More Info
More Info

928 Pearl St.
Boulder, CO 80301

303-444-1811

www.jaxfishhouse.com/boulder

miles
The Kitchen
More Info
More Info

1039 Pearl St.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-544-5973

thekitchen.com/the-kitchen-boulder

miles
The Kitchen
More Info
More Info

1530 16th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-623-3127

thekitchen.com/the-kitchen-denver

miles
Guard and Grace
More Info
More Info

1801 California St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-293-8500

www.guardandgrace.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >