Colorado Concierge: Where Can I Go for Dinner and a Show Under One Roof?

EXPAND Food and music merge at Nocturne. Josh Couper

We’ve all been faced with the “Where should we go?” question. Sometimes the answer is obvious, but other times we need help. Whether it’s finding the perfect place to celebrate the right occasion, determining what kitchen can accommodate an unusual dietary restriction, or maybe just discovering a new place to satisfy a late-night craving, we've got you covered. The Colorado Concierge will help you find the best restaurant, bar or cafe to suit your specific needs.

There's a special kind of stress that comes with wanting to see a prime-time show and finding the time (and often a reservation) to squeeze in dinner, too — but who says they can't happen simultaneously? This week's question comes from Harvey:



Where can I go for dinner and a show? I'm not looking to go to dinner and then a show, but dinner combined with a show.



Planning an evening that goes beyond just dinner takes some creativity, but luckily there are a number of venues that make it pretty easy to score entertainment with a dose of hospitality. Here are five dinner spots that do just that.

EXPAND Desserts and the sweet sounds of jazz make for a tasty night at Nocturne. Westword

1. Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club

1330 27th Street

303-295-3333

Tucked in along 27th Street in the heart of RiNo , Nocturne offers a classy night complete with live jazz entertainment and a menu rich with choices. Nocturne's selection of small plates (what the menu calls "sound bites") are ideal for keeping it casual or starting a more involved meal, while entrees — often designed with specific jazz tracks in mind — are great for lingering during a full set. For a full-blown Nocturne supper experience, consider the "five-course rendition" tasting menu inspired by iconic jazz recordings. Nocturne showcases live music Tuesday through Saturday, and performances include a nightly artist fee ranging from $5-$30 per person. Reservations are highly encouraged for this intimate experience.

EXPAND A view of the stage downstairs from the upstairs dining room at Ophelia's. Westword

2. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

1215 20th Street

303-993-8023

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox is a dining and entertainment venue unbound by genre. With a live-music calendar featuring a spectrum of styles and a kitchen inspired by flavors from around the world, Ophelia's is a place to visit when seeking something outside the standard Ballpark club scene. Upstairs, there's a large bar, booths, a lounge area and balcony tables. Downstairs welcomes more movement, with a dance floor that meets the stage and some casual cocktail seating for a closer view of performers. Ophelia's is open for dinner every night of the week and offers brunch Saturday and Sunday. Pick a show and buy tickets on the restaurant's music calendar; reserve a table separately by calling the restaurant or using OpenTable.

Dazzle has your food and entertainment needs covered. Facebook

3. Dazzle Jazz Club

930 Lincoln Street

303-839-5100

Crowned Best Jazz Club in our Best of Denver list this past year, Dazzle remains one of the city's quintessential live-jazz destinations. A mainstay on Lincoln Street for nearly two decades, Dazzle has a reputation for welcoming nationally acclaimed musicians and spotlighting top local talent. With live music booked seven nights a week, Dazzle is a terrific choice for an evening of sophistication, classic cocktails and dinner by the stage. Bonus: Check the music calendar for daytime performances and free-admission nights.

EXPAND Queue up for good ’cue and live music at Globe Hall. Globe Hall

4. Globe Hall

4483 Logan Street

720-668-8833

For a night of music that warrants lacing up the dancing shoes, venture to Globe Hall in Denver's Globeville neighborhood. This vintage saloon-turned-barbecue-joint assembles a variety of talent to play in the intimate music hall that also provides cafeteria-style seating while the smoker is cooking up dinner. Saddle up at the bar for no-frills beverages and order Texas-style barbecue with all of the fixings from the kitchen window. Finish the meal off with a slice of heavenly banoffee pie — and then take to the dance floor. Barbecue is available while it lasts,so arrive well before 7 p.m. to enjoy prime selections. Globe Hall will soon be changing hands, but great music and barbecue are expected to remain the main draw.

The stage at Syntax doesn't look like much by day, but comes alive with avant-garde performances by night. Jon Solomon

5. Syntax Physic Opera

554 South Broadway

720-456-7041

Situated along an otherwise quiet stretch of South Broadway, Syntax Physic Opera brings the block alive with dining, entertainment and art into one venue. A place to satisfy both guests and creatives alike, Syntax aims to provide a forum for both polished and practicing performers of all kinds, be it music, comedy, spoken-word or visual arts. The cover varies here, depending on the programming, and the menu spans a variety of inspirations. Guests can enjoy shareable small plates, entrees and dessert.

Have a question for us? We're happy to find and deliver the answers. Drop us a line at cafe@westword.com.

