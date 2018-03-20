These Boozy Pickles Find Flavor in Colorado Breweries and Distilleries

Occasionally two great things can come together and not only taste good, but change your life. Such is the case with Colorado Liquor Pickles, an artisan product made in Longmont by Jenn and Jerry Wolf. The couple began brewing beer at home and got the idea to use the beer to make pickles, so they began making beer pickles under the apt moniker My Beer Pickles. Now, they're sourcing craft beer and spirits from Colorado companies to produce and beer- and liquor-fueled cukes, which they're selling at venues all over the state.

"We are the free-spirited types and were looking for something where we could work locally and support local businesses," says Jenn. "The craft [beer and liquor] industry is pretty huge...so it seemed like the prefect opportunity to grow our business."

The idea to create boozy pickles came one night in 2015 after dining at a restaurant in Maryland, where the couple lived for a time before moving back to Colorado. They ordered fried beer pickles and were disappointed to find that the beer part was in the batter, not in the brine. It would be pretty easy, they thought, to make a true beer pickle; since they already had plenty of their own beer at home, they decide to give pickles a whirl.