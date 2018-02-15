Moxie, Annette, Leopold Bros. Are Surprise James Beard Award Nominees

This morning, the James Beard Foundation released its 2018 list of James Beard Award semi-finalists, an annual occurrence that always has us excited and proud of Colorado's restaurant scene — at least until the winners are announced (which will be on May 7 in Chicago this year) and we're blanked again. While Colorado has had a few deserving victories over the years, including Best Chef: Southwest awards for Rioja's Jennifer Jasinski (2013) and Frasca Food & Wine's Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson (2008), many of our finest chefs, restaurants, bakers, liquor experts and other food specialists have not received recognition, especially when compared to honors bestowed on other "hot" food cities.

This year, though, the JBF looked beyond the big names to give some love to a few outstanding representatives of the food industry in and around Denver. Andy Clark, founder of Moxie Bread Company in Louisville, was tagged in the Outstanding Baker category, along with nineteen other bakers around the country. In the Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional category, Todd Leopold of Leopold Bros. earned a spot in a field with only four other distilleries represented on the list of twenty semi-finalists.

Moxie Bread Co. is a James Beard Award semi-finalist. Mark Antonation