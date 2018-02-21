The Colorado Spirits Trail Officially Launches This Saturday

Colorado has had a growing distillery scene for years now. From long-running favorites such as Woody Creek Distillers, Leopold Bros. Distillery and Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey to new players like Longtucky Spirits and Denver Distillery, there are plenty of quality bottles to choose from. Now there's a service that ties many of them together.

Enter the Colorado Spirits Trail, a map created by the Colorado Distillers Guild that's meant to help visitors and residents explore the state's drinking culture while getting a sense of Colorado as a whole. The woman who got the whole thing started is Dawn Nudell Richardson, owner of Rising Sun Distillery (1330 Zuni Street) and now the Colorado Spirits Trail ambassador. After hearing about how much money a similar project called the Kentucky Bourbon Trail generated, she called P.T. Wood, president of the Colorado Distillers Guild and owner of Wood’s High Mountain Distillery in Salida, and asked him why the organization didn't have its own booze trail.

Dawn Nudell Richardson (left), owner of Rising Sun Distillery. Rising Sun Distillery