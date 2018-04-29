Reader: Breweries Should Be Like Taco Trucks, One on Every Corner

In Colorado, at least sixteen breweries closed in 2017, with another four in 2018 (depending on how you count them). Some sold out, while others folded because of high rent or personal decisions by the owners; one moved in with another brewery. But as Jonathan Shikes recently reported, during that same sixteen-month period, 45 or so breweries have opened — thirty of them in 2017 and another sixteen so far in 2018, including Cerveceria Colorado this week.

And more than sixty others have plans to start pouring beer by the end of the year, according to the Colorado Brewery List, which tracks every Colorado brewery under construction. What does it all mean? Says Joe:

Brewery market is oversaturated... Only the good ones will survive.

Replies Jared: