The Ten Best Colorado Craft-Beer Events in July

Call to Arms Brewing is one of several breweries throwing big birthday bashes. Call to Arms Brewing Facebook page

If your New Year's resolution, like mine, was to visit fifty new Colorado breweries in 2017, then you know that we're at the halfway point of the year. Perhaps, like me, you are falling behind. There's no need to panic if your numbers are lacking, though, because breweries around Colorado are giving us plenty of reasons to get out of the house and onto a patio this month. From rockin' anniversary (or not-anniversary) parties, special tappings and themed events, there are almost too many choices. To narrow it down, we've compiled this list of the ten best bets for the month of July. For all the rest of the metro-area's craft-beer events, see our weekly beer calendar.

105 West Brewing Facebook IPA

July 3 -July 31

JULYPA - Liberty, Freedom, and IPAs

105 West Brewing, Castle Rock

105 West Brewing at 1043 Park Street in Castle Rock is tapping a new IPA every Monday and Wednesday throughout the month of July, starting at noon on July 3 with a session IPA. Each one will stay on until it's gone, but some will last longer than others, so if you want to try a specific beer, get there on the release day just to be sure. Here's the tapping schedule after today: July 3 is Full Metal Jacket (Glazed Donuts) IIPA; July 5 is Raspberry Full Metal Jacket IIPA; July 10 is White IPA; July 12 is Blueberry Full Metal Jacket IIPA; July 17 is Coffee Hopped and Loaded IPA; July 19 is Jelly the Elder IIPA; July 24 is Denali IPA; July 26 is Grapefruit Rocky Juice NE IPA; July 31 is "Every IPA we Have Left." In addition, 105 West will have three other IPAs — Hopped and Loaded IPA, Rocky Mountain Juice NE IPA, and Black IPA — on tap all month.

EXPAND Great Divide beers will flow during its annual block party. Brandon Marshall

Saturday, July 8

Great Divide Block Party

The Square on 2st

Great Divide Brewing will host a giant block party from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Square on 21st, the newly-created temporary urban green space on 21st Street between Larimer and Lawrence streets. The brewery used to host block parties on its anniversary every July on Arapahoe Street but moved them to its five-acre property in River North a few years ago. This year it returns to the Ballpark neighborhood. "The city of Denver and the Ballpark Neighborhood Association have supported Great Divide since day one,” Great Divide founder Brian Dunn explains. “With this in mind, we want to celebrate where it all started." There will be live music, lawn games and keg after keg of beer, depending on what kind of ticket you buy. There are $6, $12 and $46 options. You can buy them and find details of the ticket categories at GreatDivide.com.

Baere Brewing Facebook page

Saturday, July 8

Baere Brewing Third Anniversary Party

Baere Brewing

It's time for "Jorts of July," says Baere Brewing (320 Broadway), which will celebrate its third anniversary "in this beautiful strip mall with Jorts, beer, ice cream and good times." The beer ice cream was made just for Baere by Sweet Action Ice Cream down the street, and there will also be live T-shirt silk-screening in four different colors by INDYINK from noon to 5 p.m. As for the beers, there will be fifteen of them, along with special tappings throughout the day. They include a 4.3 percent ABV anniversary Brettanomyces beer dry-hopped with Eureka, Columbus and Mosaic, and two bottle releases: Reciprocity B1, a golden sour brewed with rye, Reciprocity B2, which is a golden sour aged in a Laws Whiskey House barrel.

Salida Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, July 8

The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous

Riverside Park, Salida

The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous, hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild, returns to Riverside Park in Salida for its 21st annual celebration of independent Colorado craft breweries. Enjoy more than 300 samplings from 75 breweries at this mellow fest, which takes place alongside the Arkansas River. Long a favorite of breweries and attendees because of its small-town, outdoorsy vibe, the fest has changed over the years as Colorado's craft brewing scene grew, but it still retains some of that feeling. Tickets start at $40 and are are available at TwoParts.com.

Cho77 Facebook page

Monday, July 10

Dim Sum Beer Dinner

Cho77

East meets west when Cho77, 42 South Broadway, hosts Ratio Beerworks for a special Dim Sum Beer Dinner. Cho77 Chef Ryan Gorby and Ratio co-owner Jason zumBrunnen will present a five-course dinner "celebrating their innovative take on both traditional cooking and brewing techniques," Ratio says, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Pairings include: red chili pork dumplings, crunchy shallots, Chinese vinegar and chili-soy with Dear You French Saison; lamb and lentil dumpling, paneer and cilantro yogurt with Domestica American Standard Ale; and cobia poke, strawberry, cucumber and crispy rice cake with Handwritten Belgian Abbey Ale. Tickets, $49, and more information are available at nightout.com.

Keep reading for five more great craft-beer events...

