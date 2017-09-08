Colorado's Own Colterris Winery Puts Vintage Wine in Cans

Can you get used to drinking wine in a can? We can.

Confession: I avoided wine in a can out of shear snootiness. I’d gotten used to wine in a box and plastic corks, but wine in a can was a step too far down the path to wine in a 40-ounce with a side of Cheez Whiz. I was wrong. Wine in a can be delicious and classy. It’s an easy addition to lunch on the trail, an outdoor concert or a lazy afternoon at the pool (especially where glass containers are forbidden).

The winery that tempted me to finally try wine in a can was Colorado’s own Colterris. The winery officially introduced three “Canterris” wines on Wednesday, September 6, although wine drinkers at last weekend’s Taste of Colorado got a sneak peek. The cans went like hotcakes at the festival for a reason; wine in a can is perfect for such a venue.

“Coloradans love the outdoors,” notes Colterris Winery’s proprietor Theresa High. “Canterris wines are perfect for biking, camping, concerts, barbeques, and picnics.” It would be easy to toss one of these neatly boxed four-can parcels into a backpack. Each can contains the equivalent of two 4.2 oz. glasses.