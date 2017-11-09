Colorado's First Brewery Summit and Trade Show Is Set for Monday

National trade shows, like the Craft Brewers Conference, which took place in Denver in 2014, are often two pricey for small breweries to attend.

Few of the would-be beermakers who've opened breweries in Colorado over the past decade had any professional brewing experience. Fewer still had owned another business. They are teachers, engineers, graphic designers, even archaeologists. Some understand how to fix and build things, but have no clue about how to order supplies. Others can manage people and money, but don't care a bit about publicizing themselves. A few know their way around a chemistry lab, but can't tell you the names of their local elected officials.

With all of that in mind, the Colorado Brewers Guild is hosting the first Colorado Craft Brewers Summit, a conference and trade show on Monday, November 13, at Metro State University. The goal is to get brewers to learn from each other, as well as from experts in fields with which they may not have much familiarity.

“A lot of our members are smaller, and there is a need for education on a variety of topics,” says Guild director Andres Gil Zaldana, who was hired last March to heal and lead the nonprofit organization, which had fractured into two separate groups the previous summer. “The summit is something that a lot of our Colorado brewers have been wanting for a long time.” As a result, it was one of the first things Gil Zaldana worked on after he was hired.