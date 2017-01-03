menu

Common Grounds Closes Downtown Location

Eight Upcoming Restaurants to Watch for in Early 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Common Grounds Closes Downtown Location

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 1:55 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Common Grounds ran out of steam downtown.EXPAND
Common Grounds ran out of steam downtown.
Mark Antonation
A A

McCormick's Fish House & Bar at 17th and Wazee Streets served New Year's Eve dinner and then called it quits. But the thirty-year-old seafood restaurant attached to the Oxford Hotel wasn't the only establishment on the corner to go dark at the end of the year. Across the street, Common Grounds poured its last cup at the end of last week and then locked the doors for good.

Related Stories

Fortunately for fans of the Denver original, which got its start in West Highland in 1992, there's still a Common Grounds at 2139 West 44th Avenue in Sunnyside. The first Common Grounds operated at 3484 West 32nd Avenue until 2013, when founders Mary and Lisa Rogers moved to Sunnyside because of increased rents in Highlands Square; that space is now a Pizzeria Locale. The downtown branch first opened at 1601 17th Street (now home to Mangiamo Pronto) but moved across the street in 2009.

Through all the moves and closings, Common Grounds has maintained its independent, neighborhood vibe, adding coffee roasting in 2002 — well ahead of the current micro-roaster trend.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Common Grounds - Closed
More Info
More Info

1550 17th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-296-9248

www.commongroundscoffeehouse.com/home

miles
Common Grounds
More Info
More Info

2139 W. 44th Ave.
Denver, CO 80211

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >