DIY Takeout: Stay Cool With Modern Market's Merida Salad

Well, team. It's officially summer — and it's a hot one. When it's this sweltering out I look for delicious, but lighter, recipes to keep me full. At least a few times a week, I'll have a salad for lunch or dinner. (It's beach season after all, right?)

If I'm going to have a salad though, I want it to be a filling one. I don't do weak salads with a few paltry add-ins. I want a heaping salad piled high with protein, veggies and a really good dressing. One place you can always count on for a salad like this is Modern Market. I touched base with the Modern Market team to try to recreate their popular Merida Salad with chile lime vinaigrette and they were kind enough to send along the recipe so than I can share it with all of you.

Once you have this vinaigrette in your fridge, I think you'll find that it's delicious on almost any salad, but particularly good on Tex-Mex style salads. The Merida salad, as built by Modern Market, is topped with chicken, avocado, roasted corn, pickled onions, avocado and crunchy tortilla strips. It's a winner for sure and the dressing alone is worth trying, even if you just use it as a dip for chips (which is also delicious).