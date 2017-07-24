Cool Photos: What You Missed on Another Hot Weekend in Denver

EXPAND Octopus carpaccio at Il Posto. Danielle Lirette

Denver's culinary calendar is overflowing in the summer, with farmers' markets, fairs, festivals...and lots of seasonal bounty showing up on restaurant menus. Since no single person can take it all in, we've been serving up slide shows of some of the events you might have missed. Here's a sampling of photos, along with links to the slideshows.

Andrew Novick makes sure breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Danielle Lirette

What's the Flap, Jack? X-Treme Pancakes at the Denver County Fair

Snacks with real crunch. Daniele Lirette

Spiders and Ciders? No, It Was Bugs and Beer at the Butterfly Pavilion

Wetting his whistle at the Station 26 regatta. Brandon Marshall

Whatever Floats Your Beat at Station 26 Brewing Co.'s Regatta Race

Flavored ice should slap you awake. Danielle Lirette

Morning Collective Is Ready to Serve You...Right Now

EXPAND Meat and marrow appetizer at Vesta. Mark Antonation

The Best Things We've Eaten So Far in 2017

