How to Go Vegan at Coors Field This Baseball Season

A day at Coors Field can be done vegan-style while still enjoying baseball, beers and blue skies.

The Colorado Rockies kicked off baseball season in Denver with their home opener on April 6, and after a few games on the road, they're back at Coors Field this weekend. But you don't have to be much of a sports fan to enjoy a sunny day and beers at the ballpark, accompanied by plenty of snacks. While hot dogs and cheese-smothered nachos may be the classic go-tos, there are plenty of options for the meat- and dairy-free crowd, too.

“We want everyone, regardless of diet, to be able to get something,” says Brian Arp, general manager of Aramark at Coors Field, citing vegetarian and vegan choices as well as gluten-free and kosher items.