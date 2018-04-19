How to Go Vegan at Coors Field This Baseball Season

The Colorado Rockies kicked off baseball season in Denver with their home opener on April 6, and after a few games on the road, they're back at Coors Field this weekend. But you don't have to be much of a sports fan to enjoy a sunny day and beers at the ballpark, accompanied by plenty of snacks. While hot dogs and cheese-smothered nachos may be the classic go-tos, there are plenty of options for the meat- and dairy-free crowd, too.
“We want everyone, regardless of diet, to be able to get something,” says Brian Arp, general manager of Aramark at Coors Field, citing vegetarian and vegan choices as well as gluten-free and kosher items.
Arp says that Aramark analyzes the menu every year and revamps it. The build-your-own-salad area was a huge hit last year, so it's been expanded to two areas this season, one at the general concessions level and one on the club level, where you can choose from three greens and dozens of toppings. At both levels, fresh fruit kabobs are also made to order.
That's just one spot vegans can consider. Here are other possibilities:
Peanuts, popcorn and fries are all vegan and available at the general concession stands. If you want to upgrade your nuts, fresh-roasted almonds, cashews and hickory-smoked almonds are also available.
In the Sandlot, there's a loaded-baked-potato bar where orders are filled before your eyes. Skip the cheese and sour cream and load up on the veggies. Use the same formula for nachos: Skip the cheese and ask for extra salsa and sliced, pickled jalapeños. At the Mountain Ranch Club, you’ll find a chef-prepared guacamole.
For heartier fare (and if you have club-level tickets), head to the suites or Mountain Ranch Club for a grilled portabello mushroom falafel. A large falafel patty is topped with grilled portabello mushroom, cucumber, tomato, parsley, red onion, a tofu-based tzatziki sauce, and fresh lemon and olive oil. Red-chile zucchini tamales are smothered in a red chile sauce, vegan American cheese, cilantro lime rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh guacamole.
Back at general concessions, you can visit the build-your-own burrito (or burrito bowl) stations; focus on rice, beans, veggies and salsas.
And for the best in American ballpark tradition, head to one of the two Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs booths for a vegan dog with Coca-Cola caramelized onions.
Now get back to your seats; you're about to miss the first pitch.
