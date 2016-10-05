Coperta Adds Lunch Menu and Hours

EXPAND A new salad on Coperta's lunch menu: the Insalata de Terra, with bresaola, burrata, beets, walnuts and red-wine vinaigrette. Mark Antonation

Paul Reilly and Aileen Reilly, owners of Beast + Bottle at 719 East 17th Avenue, opened their second restaurant, Coperta, just a few blocks north at 400 East 20th Avenue at the end of July. But today marks the launch of something that the brother-sister duo have never attempted at their flagship eatery: lunch. Coperta begins lunch service today and will continue serving lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., from a list of new dishes along with a few favorites from the dinner menu.

The most noticeable diversions from Coperta's dinner menu are new salads and panini — four of each, to be exact. The salads, two of which can be ordered in a half portion along with a soup, are big and hearty enough to stand in as mains. The panini, built on focaccia from Babettes Bakery, are grilled to a firm crunch on the outside and stuffed with filling combos: the four-cheese Quattro, the eggplant-based Caponata, the chicken-and-pepperoni Pizzaiolo, and the house-special Coperta, with prosciutto, pickled peppers, arugula and provolone.

Guests can also choose from Coperta's antipasti, pasta plates and four larger secondi plates, some of which can be ordered as a "power lunch" that includes a soup or small salad, a cookie and a soft drink. For lunchers not looking for boozy beverages, there's a selection of "bebitas fizzante" — sparkling mocktails made with fruit juices and botanicals.

Other than the new lunch, Coperta's neighborhood appeal extends to a takeout dinner program and an upcoming cafe-style breakfast that will feature housemade pastries and coffee. Soon Coperta — which is Italian for "blanket" — will have you covered for every meal of the day. Keep reading for photos of some of the new lunch offerings.

EXPAND Roman-style fried artichokes from the antipasti menu. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Pollo allo Diavolo, already a favorite on the dinner menu, is now available for lunch. Linnea Covington

EXPAND New lunchtime panini includ the Quattro — with chevre, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Four panini show up the lunch menu; this is the Pizzaiolo, with chicken, pepperoni, roasted tomato and mozzarella. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Coperta serves fresh bread from Babettes Bakery. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Paul and Aileen Reilly discovered these Sienese peppers while on a research tour of Italy. Mark Antonation