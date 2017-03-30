The Ten Best Craft-Beer Events in Denver in April

Comrade Brewing will celebrate its third anniversary this month. Comrade Brewing

It's mud season — that awkward time of year between skiing and camping when the skies don't know whether to snow or shine, and locals keep a pair of flip-flops next to their boots by the front door. But don't be fooled: April is a great month to drink craft beer in the Denver. Although many breweries will try to pull pranks on their customers on April Fool's Day (Bantha Blue Milk Stout, anyone?), there are plenty of real deals in tap rooms, bars and restaurants in the month ahead; here are our ten best bets. For many more beer events in April, check our online Beer Calendar, posted every Wednesday.

Sexy Man tries to deposit his $1 million check from Peat Coors. Call to Arms Brewing

1. Saturday, April 1

Khores Ballroom Beer: A Crowler Event

Call to Arms Brewing

One part April Fool's Day prank, one part real beer, Khores Ballroom Beer will return to Call to Arms Brewing at noon on April 1, and it will be available to go in three-packs of 32-ounce crowler cans (there are 200 three-packs available). Designed to taste like Coors Banquet Beer, Khores is indeed an "all-grain American classic...brewed with 100 percent ice-cold Rocky Mountain water for pure lager refreshment," CTA says. Last year on April 1, the brewery claimed it had been bought out by "Peat Coors" for $1 billion and one penny. "They've agreed to give us complete autonomy under their umbrella, and we plan to use the money to buy the Lakeview Lounge, open a deli/pizzeria, and of course give back to the community," CTA said then. This time around, Call to Arms claims it has finally cashed the check and decided to use the money to throw a party. "We'll have live music from the Khores Sexy Band from 2 to 3 p.m., and people will be able to take pictures with the Khores Sexy Man throughout the afternoon. We'll also be raffling off two Khores Sexy Man banners at 3 p.m.," says the brewery.

Two Penguins Tap and Grill

2. Saturday, April 1

Hop Wars: The Haze Awakens

Two Penguins Tap and Grill, Centennial

Two Penguins in Centennial will bring back its Hop Wars, this time featuring five hazy, New England-style IPAs, that will go toe to toe for your love. The Haze Awakens takes place from 3 to 6 p.m on April 1 and features beer from Cerebral Brewing, Weldworks, Wiley Roots, Odd13 Brewing and Fiction Beer Company.

Epic Brewing

3. Saturday, April 1, through the end of April

Epic Brewing sour releases

Epic Brewing

Epic Brewing will release four new limited sour beers in its bottled Oak and Orchard Series this month, beginning April 1 with Oak and Orchard Syrah, an 8.5 percent beer. "This time around we went with a little less funk and a lot more fruit," the brewery says. "We loaded one of our Napa Valley foeders with our sour saison and so much blueberry, boysenberry and black currant that it was practically bursting at the seams, resulting in a beer that explodes with huge, fruity, wine-like notes." Later in the month, Epic will release Oak and Orchard Dark Sour with Plum, Oak and Orchard Pinot, and Sour Brainless on Peaches.

Avery Brewing

4. Friday, April 7

Coconut Porter Release

Avery Brewing, Boulder

Avery Brewing will debut the newest (and long-awaited) beer, Coconut Porter, in its revamped Botanicals & Barrels series of 22-ounce barrel-aged beers. "Copious amounts of coconut coupled with time spent aging in bourbon barrels make this Coconut Porter a rich and silky treat that will transport you to the tropics," the brewery says; Coconut Porter will be a year-round offering. Avery will be selling bottles of the beer starting at 11 a.m. April 7 and the restaurant will have a Coconut Porter-inspired menu to pair with it.

Hops & Pie

5. Saturday, April 8

Sour Fest

Hops & Pie

Hops & Pie will host its own Sour Fest starting at noon on April 8. There will be beers from Crooked Stave, Wicked Weed, Almanac, Tilquin, Casey Brewing, Ale Apothecary, Russian River, Westbrook, Cascade, Ecliptic, The Bruery, Lost Abbey, Off Color, Drie Fonteinen, Jester King, Cantillon, Green Flash and American Solera.

Keep reading for five more beery events in April.

