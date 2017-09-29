Craft Brewing Had a $3 Billion Economic Effect in Colorado

Did you buy a pint of beer at your local brewery in 2016? Then you can be proud to boost the Colorado economy. Craft breweries and brewpubs nationwide contributed $67.8 billion to the U.S. economy in 2016. That's a lot of pints, and it's an increase of 21.7 percent from just two years earlier, according to the Boulder-based Brewers Association. Craft brewers "were also responsible for more than 456,373 full-time equivalent jobs, a 7.5 percent increase from 2014, with 128,768 jobs located directly at breweries and brewpubs, including serving staff at brewpubs," the BA said.

Colorado, not surprisingly, was a big part of that. This state's 320 or so breweries (at the end of 2016) generated $3.07 billion in economic impact last year. That means that although Colorado ranked only sixth in the nation when it came to total dollars — falling behind the much larger states of California, Pennsylvania, Texas, New York and Florida — it was first when it came to economic impact per person, at $764.34.

The numbers "validate what Colorado is doing and what we have been doing since 1979," when Boulder Beer, the state's first craft brewery, opened, says Steve Kurowski, spokesman for the Colorado Brewers Guild. "Now, 36 years later, we are a maturing industry making a real difference.... jobs are being created, communities are being revitalized. This is super unique and ownable for Colorado to be a leader for craft beer."