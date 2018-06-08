Crafty Fox Grabs a Slice of Denver Brunch Action

The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria has been known for pizza, wings and a great beer selection since opening two years ago. And now Crafty, as it is affectionately known to regulars, is adding to its reputation with a creative brunch menu that just rolled out in May.

According to general manager Kevin Serdy, the most popular menu items are the corned beef hash and the breakfast chimichanga. Breakfast burritos are nothing new in Denver, but deep frying them is ingenious. Here, they come stuffed to bursting with chorizo, eggs, potatoes, peppers and onions. The corned beef hash is a more traditional brunch item, but the kitchen goes a step above by making its own corned beef. Head chef Angelo Caranza says it takes about ten to twelve days to cure the meat. “It’s a labor of love, and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” he notes.

EXPAND Bridget Wood

If you enjoy pizza, the specialty brunch pies are creative and reasonably priced, at $12 for a ten-inch that's big enough for two. In true Denver fashion, the dough is made with spent grain from Diebolt Brewing Company. I tried the Irish breakfast pizza, which was topped with corned beef, potatoes, onions, and cabbage slaw that didn’t have the standard overpowering cabbage taste, perhaps owing to a topping of housemade Thousand Island dressing. The house corned beef, chewy crust and fried potatoes combined into exactly what at brunch pizza should be.