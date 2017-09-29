Lunch Demos Offer a Taste of Create Cooking School at Stanley Marketplace

Next week, Create Cooking School is teaming up with Mondo Market to serve up a sample of what the school will offer when it opens early next year. From October 2 to 6, co-founders Erasmo Casiano and Diego Coconati will lead lunchtime cooking demonstrations at Mondo Market at Stanley, 2501 Dallas Street. “It’s a taste of our personalities and what to expect,” explains Casiano. “We’re eager to get started, and we really want to show people what we’re made of.”

After construction complications delayed Create’s opening date, Mondo Market owners Nicolas Farrell and Michael Davis reached out to offer their counter space as a demonstration area for Create.