The Colorado Wine Governor's Cup Runneth Over

Mention of the Colorado Wine Governor’s Cup Competition would once have drawn blank stares: What? Wine in Colorado? That’s beer country.

But times have changed. On August 3, the 2017 Governor's Cup Competition drew hundreds of wine enthusiasts to the History Colorado Center, where they tried past winners as well as the twelve competing Colorado wines along with food pairings by area chefs. Colorado’s post-Prohibition wine production is relatively new, having restarted in the late 1970s, and is still relatively small, accounting for only 2 percent of Colorado wine sales by volume. But the industry is rapidly growing both in the number of wineries and the variety and quality of the wines.





I started with Colorado Cider Company’s Grasshop-Ah hard cider. Redolent of lemongrass and crisp autumn apples, it worked well with the salad provided by Sazza...but I’d pair it with a hot summer day and tortilla chips.

Whitewater Hill Vineyards had produced a sangria-like wine made of black muscat grapes called Sweetheart Red. The wine smelled like roses and tasteed like grape jam; it was great with a salty pairing. Two Rivers Winery’s port was superb with a mouthful of dark chocolate from The Chocolate Therapist, my kind of shrink on Littleton's Main Street. The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, once operated by monks, made a delicious merlot. Lacking the tannins that give some merlots the texture of silt, this one was smooth. Coming off my second helping of tuna sashimi from Mizu, I hit the seafood bacon pairing with reluctance, and found the merlot a perfect fit. It was light enough for pork or seafood, but would pair well with beef, too.