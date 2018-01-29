Culinary Quick Start Marks One Year of Free Food-Service Classes

As Denver's dining scene continues to grow, finding good employees — or any employees at all — remains a major challenge. Last January, Emily Griffith Technical College launched its Culinary Quick Start program to give free training to those looking to enter food service as a profession. One year later and with ten four-week classes completed, Culinary Quick Start is making a mark by providing candidates trained in food safety, restaurant hospitality and basic kitchen skills.

The program started as a partnership among Emily Griffith, Sage Restaurant Group (which operates several eateries in Denver) and EatDenver, a network of independent restaurants headed by executive director Katie Lazor. She says that about 110 Culinary Quick Start graduates have landed jobs in Denver restaurants and other food-service companies since the program began.

In addition to food-service training, Quick Start also provides assistance in résumé and interviewing skills, and works with restaurant HR representatives (for those restaurant groups big enough to have dedicated HR staff) to ensure good placements in the right situations. "We also engage the restaurant community to get feedback on what's working in the classroom and what isn't," Lazor notes.