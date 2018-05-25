Cliff Young Pulls Up Stakes at CY Steak

There will be no more pole dancing or steaks.

When Stormy Daniels brings her "Make America Horny Again" tour to the Diamond Cabaret on June 1, she won't be able to pop next door for a nice, juicy steak: CY Steak closed earlier this week, and restaurateur Cliff Young has left the building.

When he opened CY Steak (Steve Wynn had put his initials on his Las Vegas steakhouse, too) in 2009, Young said that he wanted to give Denver a feel for the sumptuous surroundings you might find in a French cabaret, complete with elegant food, a huge cigar collection, fancy wine (Young owns Cote D'Or Distributing) and "Las Vegas-style entertainment."

Young had made his mark on the Denver dining scene 25 years earlier, when he opened his eponymous Cliff Young's, the hottest restaurant in town in 1984 — a beautiful space on East 17th Avenue that was full of beautiful people eating beautiful food. After that restaurant ended its run in '93 (the now-vacant space later became Dante Bichette's and then Denver's first Hamburger Mary's), Young moved to France, where he bought an old manor house in Beaune that he turned into a restaurant and residence club; he also started his wine business.