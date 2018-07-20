Brunch of the Week: Sobo 151 Is a Czech Magnet

If you're looking for brunch and sports, you have to Czech out Sobo 151, at 151 South Broadway. The brunch operation at this Czech sports bar and grill is small, but it still has a place in Denver's brunch scene, especially if you're a sports fan looking for an inexpensive meal.

“We have always served breakfast, but we are trying to revamp our offerings for brunch,” says Filip Tomas, owner and native of the Czech Republic.

The breakfast menu comprises six permanent dishes, plus a weekly rotating dish. The smazene knedliky, or dumpling scramble (for those of you who don’t speak Czech), is a filling platter of dumplings, eggs, kielbasa, green peppers and onions. The dumplings are first steamed and then pan fried for a little crispness before being scrambled together with eggs and smokey kielbasa. If this dish ever catches on outside of Sobo 151, breakfast dumplings could become the new hash browns.