Fatoush is now open in the former home of Damascus Grill.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Damascus Grill Closes, Fatoush Opens in Its Place

Mark Antonation | October 17, 2017 | 8:30am
AA

In a south Denver strip mall dominated by Middle Eastern restaurants, Damascus Grill has stood out over the years, serving Syrian cuisine since 1990. But the restaurant's sign is gone at 2276 South Colorado Boulevard, replaced by a new one announcing Fatoush Authentic Middle Eastern Restaurant.

The changeover was quick. The place looks as if it received a serious scrub-down inside, and tapestry-like tablecloths add color and texture, but the menus are the same as before, still bearing the Damascus cover.

We have a call in to Mahmoud Kassir, who currently operates two other Damascus Grill locations, at 1399 West Littleton Boulevard in Littleton and 703 Wilcox Avenue in Castle Rock.

The Kassir family has been active in the community over the years; daughter Amal Kassir is a Denver poet and activist who led protests at Denver International Airport earlier this year when President Donald Trump enacted a travel and immigration ban against citizens of Syria.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

