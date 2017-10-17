Damascus Grill Closes, Fatoush Opens in Its Place

Fatoush is now open in the former home of Damascus Grill.

In a south Denver strip mall dominated by Middle Eastern restaurants, Damascus Grill has stood out over the years, serving Syrian cuisine since 1990. But the restaurant's sign is gone at 2276 South Colorado Boulevard, replaced by a new one announcing Fatoush Authentic Middle Eastern Restaurant.

The changeover was quick. The place looks as if it received a serious scrub-down inside, and tapestry-like tablecloths add color and texture, but the menus are the same as before, still bearing the Damascus cover.