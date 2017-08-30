Dave Hadley's Digital Diary: Curry, Markets and Hot Sauce

In our Chef and Tell interview with Dave Hadley, we covered the chef's plans to bring progressive Indian food to Denver, how winning an episode of Chopped impacted his career, and his plans to head to Thailand to work with Gaggan Anand, arguably the most influential Indian chef on the planet. Here, Hadley opens a window into his food-filled life, including a chicken experiment, the curry his mom made for a family meal at his restaurant and a look at what's always in his fridge.
|
A late-night beef curry with chapati.
Dave Hadley
|
Hadley says 75 percent of the produce he purchased for the Preservery came from farmers' markets.
Dave Hadley
|
Hadley is always in charge of holidays — and he makes "crazy amounts of food."
Dave Hadley
|
Always in Hadley's fridge: chutneys, hot and sweet barbecue sauces, yuzu kosho. He adds: "I am a ketchup guy, so that's always there. Actual food-wise: GINGER. It's my favorite food item, and you'll find at least a nub or two inside!"
Dave Hadley
|
When Hadley's mother made a family meal for the restaurant, she made this chicken curry.
Dave Hadley
Hadley is off to Thailand for a three-month stint at Gaggan. When he's back in Denver, he plans to pursue progressive Indian food.
Read more about him in our Chef and Tell interview.
