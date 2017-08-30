 


Says Hadley of this dish: "I was at work one day and fried half of a chicken with garam masala spices! Just playing around."EXPAND
Dave Hadley

Dave Hadley's Digital Diary: Curry, Markets and Hot Sauce

Laura Shunk | August 30, 2017 | 5:52am
AA

In our Chef and Tell interview with Dave Hadley, we covered the chef's plans to bring progressive Indian food to Denver, how winning an episode of Chopped impacted his career, and his plans to head to Thailand to work with Gaggan Anand, arguably the most influential Indian chef on the planet. Here, Hadley opens a window into his food-filled life, including a chicken experiment, the curry his mom made for a family meal at his restaurant and a look at what's always in his fridge.

A late-night beef curry with chapati.EXPAND
Dave Hadley

Hadley says 75 percent of the produce he purchased for the Preservery came from farmers' markets.EXPAND
Dave Hadley
Hadley is always in charge of holidays — and he makes "crazy amounts of food."EXPAND
Dave Hadley
Always in Hadley's fridge: chutneys, hot and sweet barbecue sauces, yuzu kosho. He adds: "I am a ketchup guy, so that's always there. Actual food-wise: GINGER. It's my favorite food item, and you'll find at least a nub or two inside!"EXPAND
Dave Hadley
When Hadley's mother made a family meal for the restaurant, she made this chicken curry.EXPAND
Dave Hadley

Hadley is off to Thailand for a three-month stint at Gaggan. When he's back in Denver, he plans to pursue progressive Indian food.

Read more about him in our Chef and Tell interview.

 
Laura Shunk was Westword's restaurant critic from 2010 to 2012; she's also been food editor at the Village Voice and a dining columnist in Beijing. Her toughest assignment had her drinking ten martinis and eating ten Caesar salads over the course of 48 hours. She still drinks martinis, but remains lukewarm on Caesar salads.

