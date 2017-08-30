Dave Hadley's Digital Diary: Curry, Markets and Hot Sauce

Says Hadley of this dish: "I was at work one day and fried half of a chicken with garam masala spices! Just playing around."

In our Chef and Tell interview with Dave Hadley, we covered the chef's plans to bring progressive Indian food to Denver, how winning an episode of Chopped impacted his career, and his plans to head to Thailand to work with Gaggan Anand, arguably the most influential Indian chef on the planet. Here, Hadley opens a window into his food-filled life, including a chicken experiment, the curry his mom made for a family meal at his restaurant and a look at what's always in his fridge.

EXPAND A late-night beef curry with chapati. Dave Hadley