Dead Battery Club Offers Coffee and Cocktail Bar to Unplug or Recharge

The team that launched Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Beverage Cafe is at it again on Platte Street. Restaurant design visionary Lisa Ruskaup unveiled her new cafe and cocktail bar, Dead Battery Club, at 2420 17th Street last week. Returning to oversee the food menu is chef Scott Parker, who was the original executive chef for Carbon and Habit when the conjoined establishments debuted in August 2015 in the former home of Paris on the Platte.

Dead Battery Club's 1,000 square feet of intimate bar and lounge space are located just around the corner from the main Platte Street drag, on the ground floor of the new WeWork building. Ruskaup says she first became interested in the narrow space when Poke House opened next door last fall and didn't utilize the full retail area available. She points out that many modern cocktail bars have opened in vintage buildings, but she wanted to do just the opposite. "I was amused at the idea of putting a classic cocktail bar in a new, plain-Jane building," she explains.

EXPAND Cocktails at the bar at Dead Battery Club. Mark Antonation

The long bar, with its dark wood and brass accents opposite a row of plush banquettes upholstered in sky blue, already give a lived-in quality, making for a comfortable happy-hour stop for the building's many employees (not to mention the horde of other office workers now inhabiting Platte Street's new businesses). Additional atmosphere comes from a pair of hazy black-and-white prints depicting the viaducts that once shunted traffic over the neighborhood, leaving the watering holes and coffeehouses of the area to the barflies and eccentric downtown denizens before a massive revitalization effort altered the landscape in the late 1980s and early ’90s.