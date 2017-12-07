Deep Roots Adds Urban Winery and Bistro to LoDo

Family roots and a love of wine run deep at the newly opened Deep Roots Winery & Bistro at 1516 Wazee Street in historic lower downtown Denver. Located in a long, narrow Victorian-era building just off the 16th Street Mall, the winery produces more than a dozen high-quality wines and a menu of tasty small plates, panini and desserts. The winery’s urban-chic decor and friendly staff make Deep Roots a great place to grab dinner and a glass of wine before heading home after work.

Carol Ann Edenburn, her sister Teara Walters, and Teara's husband, Steve Walters, opened Deep Roots to get back to what they loved most in life: making food and wine. The sisters and their late brother Rudy grew up “stomping Grandpa’s grapes and blackberries in the middle of nowhere Michigan” says Carol Ann. Teara pursued her interest in wine, serving as a vintner, a manager of a winery and a wine instructor. Meanwhile, Carol Ann trained as a chef. As time went on, however, the sisters found themselves working in the corporate world.