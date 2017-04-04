Colorado Concierge: Planning an All-Day Bachelorette Party in Four Denver Neighborhoods

The Meadowlark isn't big, but you'll feel like part of the Denver scene. Ken Hamblin III

When tasked with planning a bachelorette party, there's a great deal of coordination to consider, especially when it comes to mapping out dining, drinking and activities. Add in the element of planning a bachelorette party in a city where you don't reside, and research becomes absolutely essential. This week's question comes from Mandy:

If someone was coming to Denver for a bachelorette party, where would you go and what would you do? The bride-to-be wants something relaxing, but a fun evening of dancing would be great, too.



One of the best strategies to consider is planning around neighborhoods that offer multiple options with plenty of places to wander, explore and let loose. By selecting dining and drinking options based on neighborhoods, the group can maximize time and get a true Denver experience. Here are four neighborhoods to hit for brunch through drinks and dancing, with everything in between.

A rooftop brunch is a great way to kick off a day of touring Denver. Westword

1. Brunch: The Baker Neighborhood

Let's face it: For brunch, the idea is recovery from the previous night's damage. South Broadway between Alameda and Second avenues has a number of restaurant options that will do the trick. Visit the Denver Biscuit Company and come back to life with smothered biscuit sandwiches and a full bar, or keep it simple with brunch classics at the Hornet, where DIY Bloody Marys are only $2 a pop. For a patio brunch, climb the stairs to the rooftop at Historians Ale House. Not ready to face the daylight? Visit Sputnik for a dimmer atmosphere with creative takes on bar-food brunch. If you're seeking more globally inspired grub, consider the Latin American-inspired Leña or the Mediterranean-leaning menu at Gozo. Once momentum has been regained, venture to Punch Bowl Social for one of the largest bar gaming areas around, complete with bowling, karaoke and a vintage video arcade. (Note: Leña, Gozo and Punch Bowl Social all accept reservations.)

The patio at Avanti F&B, located in Denver's Highland neighborhood. Avanti Food & Beverage

2. Lunch: Lower Highland

To enjoy Denver's best patios for a midday nosh, Lower Highland — or LoHi (to everyone except locals) — is definitely the best bet. Avanti Food & Beverage offers one of the best skyline views in the city, with multiple food options from seven different chef-driven eateries within the two-story dining hall. For a more beer-motivated group, Ale House at Amato's features a collection of local and guest craft taps mixed with Breckenridge-Wynkoop varieties. To keep up with more excellent patio dwelling, head over to Linger's rooftop bar, where an old-school mobile home has been converted into a cocktail bar (yes, on the roof). Bonus: Little Man Ice Cream slings scoops just a few steps down the sidewalk, making a perfect sweet intermezzo. For a quick transition, rent some B-cycle bikes and ride across Highland Bridge, which connects LoHi to downtown, for more exploration. (Note: Ale House at Amato's and Linger accept reservations.)

EXPAND Ophelia's Electric Soapbox is just a little risqué. Westword

3. Dinner: Downtown

For dinner on the town, snag a group reservation at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, a "gastro-brothel" with an eclectic menu that features live music every night of the week. Music genres vary, so check the calendar and make sure to buy tickets ahead of time if you're looking to stay for the entertainment, which typically starts around 9 or 10 p.m. Other downtown dining options fit for lively groups include Osteria Marco, an Italian eatery, and Euclid Hall, a gastropub, both located on Larimer Square. Best of all? After dinner, the group is positioned to hit up Denver's nightlife scene along Market Street and upper Larimer Street. (Note: Reservations are highly encouraged for group dining anywhere downtown.)

EXPAND Ratio Beerworks has plenty of room — and good beers — for a bar-hopping bachelorette party. Ratio Beerworks

Nightlife: RiNo

Denver's rapidly evolving RiNo neighborhood (originally named for the River North Arts District) is dense with bars and nightlife options. Bar-hop around and your group will enjoy the likes of Ratio Beerworks craft brewery, Finn's Manor (a chill hangout for craft cocktails and street food), Cold Crush (for the hip-hop scene), Meadowlark (for something underground), Bar Fausto (for nibbles and upscale drinks), Pon Pon (relax with drinks and a vinyl collection), Voicebox (for private karaoke rooms) and Infinite Monkey Theorem (an urban winery). And if you work up a late-night appetite, pop by Cart-Driver, a hip pizzeria built inside a shipping container, for happy-hour pizza and drink specials and prosecco on tap from 10 p.m. to midnight.

