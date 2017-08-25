There's a Brutal Poodle Taking Over the Overland Space

If you want to stand out in the bar and restaurant world, it helps to have a catchy name. The new owners of the space that most recently housed the Overland, at 1967 South Broadway, have chosen a name for their upcoming joint that certainly stands out: Three Denver bandmates hope to open the Brutal Poodle there this October.

Wes Moralez, Ryan Oakes and David "Yosh" Yoshikawa are all members of the band Son Survivor, and have been together for more than four years playing what Moralez calls "melodic metal or metalcore." But the singer is also a veteran of the service industry, having put in twenty years as a bartender, server and manager.

Moralez and his bandmates had been looking to open their own place for several months when they found out that the Overland was vacant, and they immediately knew it was the right location. The fact that the bar was previously owned by Nathaniel Rateliffe is only partly a coincidence. While Moralez says he's met Rateliffe, he was more closely acquainted with the Overland's other partners, Matty Clark and Josh Terry, who run the hi-dive farther north on Broadway. The music-scene connection helped the three new owners land the space.