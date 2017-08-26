This Week's Complete List of Restaurant Openings and Closings

Roasted eggplants at Wayward, which opened on August 22.

We have pizza, pupusas and empanadas on the menu from three new eateries, as well as more offerings from two stylish new restaurants — one in Boulder and one at Riverfront Park. Emmerson and Wayward both debuted this week with similar styles: energetic crews of owners, nationally pedigreed chefs, distinct artistic visions and cutting-edge cuisine.

Stanley Marketplace continues to fill up with tempting choices; the most recent is the third outpost of Maria Empanada. Apparently Stapleton and Aurora were in need of empanadas, because owner Lorena Cantarovici says the shop did about three times the business they were expecting on their opening days. Blue Pan Pizza also cloned itself, adding Detroit-style pizza to the growing number of culinary choices in Congress Park.