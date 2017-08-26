 


Roasted eggplants at Wayward, which opened on August 22.
Roasted eggplants at Wayward, which opened on August 22.
Danielle Lirette

This Week's Complete List of Restaurant Openings and Closings

Westword Staff | August 26, 2017 | 6:54am
AA

We have pizza, pupusas and empanadas on the menu from three new eateries, as well as more offerings from two stylish new restaurants — one in Boulder and one at Riverfront Park. Emmerson and Wayward both debuted this week with similar styles: energetic crews of owners, nationally pedigreed chefs, distinct artistic visions and cutting-edge cuisine.

Stanley Marketplace continues to fill up with tempting choices; the most recent is the third outpost of Maria Empanada. Apparently Stapleton and Aurora were in need of empanadas, because owner Lorena Cantarovici says the shop did about three times the business they were expecting on their opening days. Blue Pan Pizza also cloned itself, adding Detroit-style pizza to the growing number of culinary choices in Congress Park.

And that's not all. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for August 21 through August 25, 2017, followed by links to our top opening and closing stories.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week: *
Blue Pan Pizza Congress Park, 3509 East 12th Avenue
El Tazumal, 258 Santa Fe Drive
Emmerson, 1600 Pearl Street, Boulder
The Grist Laboratory, 9535 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Maria Empanada (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Wayward, 1610 Little Raven Street

Restaurants and Bars Moving This Week: *
Big Choice Brewing (moved from Broomfield), 21 South First Avenue, Brighton

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week:*
A-Town Pizza, 17060 East Quincy Avenue and 10600 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Blueprint Bar, 450 East 17th Avenue
Clyde, 112 East Eighth Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned in Westword.

Here are our most recent opening and closing stories, along with links to our original coverage:

Look for the mural and sign announcing pupusas on Santa Fe between Second and Third.
Look for the mural and sign announcing pupusas on Santa Fe between Second and Third.
Mark Antonation

El Tazumal Brings Pupusas to Santa Fe Drive

The new Blue Pan Pizza opens at East 12th Avenue and Madison Street tonight.
The new Blue Pan Pizza opens at East 12th Avenue and Madison Street tonight.
Mark Antonation

Congress Park Gets Square Deal: Blue Pan Pizza

Wayward is now open at Riverfront Park.
Wayward is now open at Riverfront Park.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Wayward Opens Tonight in Former Zengo Space

Clyde is now closed in the former home of Le Central.
Clyde is now closed in the former home of Le Central.
Mark Antonation

Clyde Calls It Quits in the Former Le Central Space

Mother Tucker Brewing Facebook page

Six Brand-New Suburban Denver Breweries You Should Know About

Striped bass with berries, celery, whey and basil oil.
Striped bass with berries, celery, whey and basil oil.
Mark Antonation

Boulder's Soon-to-Open Emmerson Defies Easy Definitions

