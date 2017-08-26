This Week's Complete List of Restaurant Openings and Closings

We have pizza, pupusas and empanadas on the menu from three new eateries, as well as more offerings from two stylish new restaurants — one in Boulder and one at Riverfront Park. Emmerson and Wayward both debuted this week with similar styles: energetic crews of owners, nationally pedigreed chefs, distinct artistic visions and cutting-edge cuisine.
Stanley Marketplace continues to fill up with tempting choices; the most recent is the third outpost of Maria Empanada. Apparently Stapleton and Aurora were in need of empanadas, because owner Lorena Cantarovici says the shop did about three times the business they were expecting on their opening days. Blue Pan Pizza also cloned itself, adding Detroit-style pizza to the growing number of culinary choices in Congress Park.
And that's not all. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for August 21 through August 25, 2017, followed by links to our top opening and closing stories.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week: *
Blue Pan Pizza Congress Park, 3509 East 12th Avenue
El Tazumal, 258 Santa Fe Drive
Emmerson, 1600 Pearl Street, Boulder
The Grist Laboratory, 9535 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Maria Empanada (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Wayward, 1610 Little Raven Street
Restaurants and Bars Moving This Week: *
Big Choice Brewing (moved from Broomfield), 21 South First Avenue, Brighton
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week:*
A-Town Pizza, 17060 East Quincy Avenue and 10600 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Blueprint Bar, 450 East 17th Avenue
Clyde, 112 East Eighth Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned in Westword.
Here are our most recent opening and closing stories, along with links to our original coverage:
|
Look for the mural and sign announcing pupusas on Santa Fe between Second and Third.
Mark Antonation
El Tazumal Brings Pupusas to Santa Fe Drive
|
The new Blue Pan Pizza opens at East 12th Avenue and Madison Street tonight.
Mark Antonation
Congress Park Gets Square Deal: Blue Pan Pizza
|
Wayward is now open at Riverfront Park.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Wayward Opens Tonight in Former Zengo Space
|
Clyde is now closed in the former home of Le Central.
Mark Antonation
Clyde Calls It Quits in the Former Le Central Space
|
Mother Tucker Brewing Facebook page
Six Brand-New Suburban Denver Breweries You Should Know About
|
Striped bass with berries, celery, whey and basil oil.
Mark Antonation
