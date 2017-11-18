All The Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

The week before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of year for bars and restaurants, so new places were scrambling to open to cash in on a little extra business this week. Punch Bowl Social's new Stapleton outpost has been a couple of years in the works, and the effort shows in the results. If you don't have a ticket to tonight's grand-opening party, you can still go and gawk (and grab some grub) after 9 p.m. tonight or tomorrow for brunch. For the rest of the week, PBS is only open for dinner and will be closed Thanksgiving day.

In Boulder, chef Hosea Rosenberg debuts his second restaurant, Santo, tonight in a mid-century-modern shopping center. This one's an homage to the chef's youth in Taos, New Mexico, with special love given to Hatch green chiles, piñon nuts, Chimayo red chiles and other ingredients of that corner of the Southwest.

And evidence that Denver hasn't completely shaken off its cowtown roots: The unveiling of the cavernous new Whole Foods Union Station attracted both the Mayor Michael Hancock and Governor John Hickenlooper, while everyone gawked and drooled over a big stack of cheese and a new mac-and-cheese bar. We may be easily impressed by cheese, but there's plenty more on offer for more sophisticated shoppers, too.