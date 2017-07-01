Smoking! A Heaping Helping of Recent Barbecue Action in Denver
|
Everyone loves good barbecue, and things are heating up on Denver's BBQ scene.
Westword
As we were tallying openings and closing for our June 2017 Restaurant Roll Call, it came as a shock when we realized five barbecue joints — two Southern Hospitality locations, Carve Barbecue, the Jim N Nick's on East Hampden and Smokin' Joe's in Southglenn — had closed in the past month, while two others — Smok BBQ and Owlbear — have announced plans to open soon. In fact, Denver's barbecue scene has been smoking all year. Here's the most recent action, along with links to our original coverage.
|
Owlbear's current offset smoker in its new home next door to Our Mutual Friend Brewery.
Mark Antonation
Owlbear Barbecue Aims for August Opening for New Brick and Mortar
|
Smok will open in the Source Hotel.
Jennifer Olson Photography
Oak and Acorn Chef Will Open Smok BBQ at the Source Hotel
|
Southern Hospitality burned out.
Danielle Lirette
Southern Hospitality and Carve Barbecue Call it Quits in Colorado
|
Brook's comes to town where several other meaty restaurants have failed.
Westword
Brook's Original BBQ Takes Over Restaurant Black Hole Downtown
|
GQue Championship Barbecue is one of the ten best in Denver.
Mark Antonation
The Ten Best Barbecue Joints in Metro Denver — and What You Should Order
|
Globe Hall will open for lunch on Fridays.
Mark Antonation
Larimer Lounge Owner Scott Campbell's Latest Purchase: Globe Hall
|
Mark your calendars: Owlbear Barbecue expects to return in August.
Mark Antonation
The Fire Goes Out at Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor
|
Smokin' Dave's comes to Denver from Estes Park.
Mark Antonation
Smokin' Dave's Barbecue Comes to Denver From Estes Park
|
No. 35: Chopped brisket gives this Globe Hall sandwich plenty of heft.
Mark Antonation
100 Favorite Dishes: Barbecue Sandwiches at Globe Hall
|
Smokin Yard's will soon be smokin' up the Yard on Santa Fe.
Mark Antonation
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!