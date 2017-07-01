Smoking! A Heaping Helping of Recent Barbecue Action in Denver

EXPAND Everyone loves good barbecue, and things are heating up on Denver's BBQ scene. Westword

As we were tallying openings and closing for our June 2017 Restaurant Roll Call, it came as a shock when we realized five barbecue joints — two Southern Hospitality locations, Carve Barbecue, the Jim N Nick's on East Hampden and Smokin' Joe's in Southglenn — had closed in the past month, while two others — Smok BBQ and Owlbear — have announced plans to open soon. In fact, Denver's barbecue scene has been smoking all year. Here's the most recent action, along with links to our original coverage.

EXPAND Owlbear's current offset smoker in its new home next door to Our Mutual Friend Brewery. Mark Antonation

Owlbear Barbecue Aims for August Opening for New Brick and Mortar

EXPAND Smok will open in the Source Hotel. Jennifer Olson Photography

Oak and Acorn Chef Will Open Smok BBQ at the Source Hotel

Southern Hospitality burned out. Danielle Lirette

Southern Hospitality and Carve Barbecue Call it Quits in Colorado

Brook's comes to town where several other meaty restaurants have failed. Westword

Brook's Original BBQ Takes Over Restaurant Black Hole Downtown

EXPAND GQue Championship Barbecue is one of the ten best in Denver. Mark Antonation

The Ten Best Barbecue Joints in Metro Denver — and What You Should Order

Globe Hall will open for lunch on Fridays. Mark Antonation

Larimer Lounge Owner Scott Campbell's Latest Purchase: Globe Hall

EXPAND Mark your calendars: Owlbear Barbecue expects to return in August. Mark Antonation

The Fire Goes Out at Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor

Smokin' Dave's comes to Denver from Estes Park. Mark Antonation

Smokin' Dave's Barbecue Comes to Denver From Estes Park

EXPAND No. 35: Chopped brisket gives this Globe Hall sandwich plenty of heft. Mark Antonation

100 Favorite Dishes: Barbecue Sandwiches at Globe Hall

EXPAND Smokin Yard's will soon be smokin' up the Yard on Santa Fe. Mark Antonation

Idaho Springs Barbecue Joint Comes to the Yard on Santa Fe