Beer Calendar: Put Some Spring in Your Step at Locavore, Spangalang, Great Divide

Colorado's oldest craft brewery will get its newest design in June when Boulder Beer Company rolls out new packaging and a "refreshed" logo. The first wave will include flagship beers like Mojo IPA, Shake Chocolate Porter and Buffalo Gold. Boulder design and advertising agency Moxie Sozo handled the redesign.

Boulder Beer will also introduce a brand-new beer called Due East; it's a hazy New England-style IPA, which has quickly become a very popular style across the country, especially now that the Boulder-based Brewers Association has given it an official style designation. The recipe for Due East came out of Boulder Beer's new pilot brewery and pub at 1123 Walnut Street; Boulder Beer took over the space from Walnut Brewery last year.

“In today's competitive beer scene it's more important than ever to be relevant, to stay fresh,” Boulder Beer president Jeff Brown said in a statement. “As we launched into this refresh project it was critical to us that our brand maintained its Colorado roots while giving us a more creative canvas to connect with our consumers."

Wednesday, April 11

Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House hosts an event at 5 p.m. with TRVE Brewing. The brewery staff will be on hand to talk, hand out swag and tap two beers: Seven Doors Grisette, an ale fermented with French saison yeast, and lightly dry-hopped with Tettnang, Grungeist, and Styrian Wolf; and Starving Gods of Old, a mixed-culture saison aged on Colorado peaches.

Thursday, April 12

The Upslope Brewing crew will descend on Freshcraft at 5:30 p.m. for the debut of Rocky Mountain Kölsch, a new canned beer from the Boulder brewery. "Layered in flavors inspired by the backcountry, our Rocky Mountain Kölsch merges the easy-drinking character of traditional Kölsch yeast with our innovative spin," Upslope says about its 5.1 percent ABV beer. "Colorado honey, sage and Mosaic and Lemondrop hops create a bright, lemon citrus character with a touch of hops."

Friday, April 13

Spangalang Brewing celebrates its third anniversary with a three-day party running through Sunday. There will be rare beers, live music and great food from Zivix Five Points. On Friday, the brewery will release Baby Cakes, a table beer with Strawberries, Vanilla and Hibiscus, as well its third anniversary beer, a barrel-aged plum sour. Spangalang will also tap its newest batch of Barrel Aged Nightwalker Imperial Stout. The Tyler Farr Trio will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the brewery turns at least half of its board over to IPAs, including Double Dry Hopped Roscoe, Juices With Wolves and a Grapefruit IPA. The Mike Schwartz Band will play from 7 to 9 p.m. And on Sunday, Spangalang re-releases Birth of Cool, a cucumber gose brewed in collaboration with the Real Dill. In addition to the original, there will be some fun variations on this delicious beer.

Saturday, April 14

On the second Saturday of each month, Bierstadt Lagerhaus fills its wooden fässer with one of its keller lagers directly from the lager tank. The unfiltered lager changes each time depending on what brewers Bill and Ashleigh think is tasting particularly good. This time around, it's a sneak peak of maibock, on tap at noon.

Great Divide releases the latest in its Local Knowledge series at noon in both of its taprooms. This one is a version of Colette with orange peel, ginger and coriander. "This variation of Colette has a springtime pep with spicy notes of ginger, a hint of coriander and orange peel to provide a balance of light, citrus and floral notes," the brewery says. Local Knowledge is Great Divide's hyper-limited, hyper-local pilot series. These single-batch pilot brews are exclusively available on draft and in six-packs at the Great Divide Tap Room and nearby Barrel Bar.

In celebration of the Brewtography Project's "general awesomeness," Baere Brewing taps the last few gallons of LensCap, a collaboration done with photographer Dustin Hall and his wife, Marcia; the beers is one of the first barrel-aged mixed-culture dark sours that Baere ever made and it has been cellared for just under two years. Hall brings the art of photography and brewing together in Discovering Colorado Breweries, a 232-page coffee table book filled with photographs of more than seventy Colorado craft breweries. Hall will be present from 3 to 5 p.m. to chat and sign copies of the book.

The second annual South In Your Mouth beer fest runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Locavore Beer Works, featuring beers from ten south Denver breweries. Brewers and brewery owners will be on hand to talk about the beers. Robert's Italian Deli will be serving food, and a portion of the proceeds from beer sales will be donated to Integrated Family Community Services, which provides basic human services and enrichment programs to low-income families. The beer list includes: Locavore Orange Bitters Barrel-aged Tripel; Lone Tree Brewing Hop Zombie Imperial Red Ale; Living The Dream Coconut Brown Ale; Grist Brewing Huell-Honeydew Melon Pale Ale; Pikes Peak Brewing Chai Latte Stout; Resolute Brewing Sultan of Schwing Tropical Sour; Dead Hippie Brewing Berliner Weisse with ginger; Boggy Draw Brewery Gangsta of Love gin barrel-aged cream ale; 105 West Brewing Rocky Mountain Juice NE IPA; and Blue Spruce Brewing Black IPA. For $7, you get a commemorative glass and your first two tickets; each ticket is redeemable for five ounces of beer.

Primitive Beer, which is one of the most interesting new concepts in Colorado brewing, will open its doors at noon in Longmont. Founded by Brandon Boldt, a brewer at Odd13 Brewing, Primitive is "focused solely on spontaneous, barrel-fermented beers following a strict set of rules (methode traditionnelle) and Colorado ingredients," the brewery says. "All the beers we offer have matured for over ten months in puncheons before blending, or additional refermentation on fruits and/or hops." The brewery will have six beers being served from casks and one blend available to go in a 1.5-liter bag-in-a-box. "Bag-in-box is a packaging type more often used for wine and coffee than beer; it is quite literally a filled bag happily nestled in a box," Primitive says. "We've chosen this format for our initial releases to emphasize to consumers that our young beers (just over a year old) are purposefully still (little to no carbonation), and to pay homage to contemporary Belgian blenderies that package Lambic in this format." Primitive will be open from noon to 10 p.m. at 2025 Ionosphere Street in Longmont.

Friday, April 20

In honor of 4/20, Station 26 Brewing will tap Danquet, a version of the brewery's Colorado Cream Ale that has been dry-hopped for a little of that extra green. The brewery will begin selling Crowlers of the beer at 1 p.m.; the labels on the cans were specially designed for the day and feature a little poke at Coors Banquet. The beer will be on tap through the weekend. It will also be on at Max Taps, Royal Hilltop, Tap Fourteen Ballpark, Monkey Barrel, Larimer Beer Hall, Stanley Marketplace, and Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House.

TRVE Brewing taps Nazareth every year on 4/20. This year’s rendition clocks in at 7.8 percent ABV and is double dry-hopped with El Dorado, Centennial, and Hallertau Blanc for a total of over six pounds per barrel.

Limited Crowlers will be available and filled to order.

To celebrate spring, Dunbar Kitchen & Taphouse has partnered with Alpine Dog Brewing, Epic Brewing, Ratio Beerworks and Station 26 for a little patio party featuring some one-off firkins. You can purchase the flight of four or full pours of any of the following: Alpine Dog Mango Double Dry-Hopped Pale Ale; Epic Escape to Colorado IPA with Palisade Peaches and Green Chiles; Ratio Beerworks Guava Handwritten Belgian Wit; and Station 26 Danquet: Dry-Hopped Cream Ale.

Oskar Blues will tap JAHvanilla Bourbon Barrel Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout today in honor of 4/20. It will on at its Colorado locations and available in limited cans.

Saturday, April 21

If you love rye-inspired ales and lagers, then the expanding annual Denver Rye Fest, taking place from 1 to 5 p.m., will put a wry — or rye — smile on your face. The Brew on Broadway, in Englewood, will host fifteen breweries this time around, each bringing their own version of the specialty brew. The breweries this year are Black Sky, The Brew on Broadway, Strange, Caution, Chain Reaction, Rickoli, Wit’s End, Dead Hippie, Boggy Draw, Barnett & Son Brewing, Fiction, Factotum, Peak To Peak and Fermæntra. Two examples of beers include Strange Craft Rye Knot Rye Pretzel Ale, brewed with two pounds of pretzels, and Black Sky's Russian Kvass, made with house-baked rye bread. Tickets, $40, are available at eventbrite.com. Some proceeds will go to support Colorado Adaptive Sports Foundation.

Welcome to the party, comrade. Comrade Brewing will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a bash featuring limited-edition stemmed tulip glassware and some rare and special beers. They include Bourbon Barrel Aged Quit Stalin; More Dodge Less Ram, a triple dry-hopped Superpower IPA; Grapefruit Superpower; Barrel Aged Vanilla Quit Stalin; Barrel Aged Chocolate Coconut Quit Stalin; Barrel Aged Maple Coffee Quit Stalin. The Grassroots Grill will be on hand serving food. More info is TBA.

Join Mockery Brewing for its third annual Reinheitsgewhat?! Party in celebration of the 502nd anniversary of every German beer lover's favorite law, Reinheitsgebot. The sixteenth century Bavarian rule mandated that beer be brewed only with barley, hops and water. Mockery was founded on the idea of both mocking and rocking the rule. For today's celebration, however, it will be mostly mocking it with various special releases that all include more than the three allowed ingredients. There will be live music by The Polkanauts and food from Pavy's Food Truck; the first 100 people get commemorative glassware.

Head to Black Shirt Brewing for the re-release of Bonzo Pistachio & Lavender Rye Pale Ale, which will be available on draft and in four-packs to go starting at 11 a.m. Later in the evening — from 8 to 11 p.m. — the brewery will have a crazy dance party from its favorite DJ Details.

Get ready for the return of Ursula Brewery's peanut butter and jelly porter, Crustless, as well as the decadent barrel-aged version. This beer, which is like nostalgia in a glass, will be available starting at noon on draft and in four-packs of sixteen-ounce cans. The barrel-aged version — which will come in two versions, blackberry and raspberry — will be on draft and available to go in 375-milliliter bottles.

Sunday, April 22

The latest iteration of the Makin' Noise beer project will pour Belgian-style beers at five participating breweries, with sales benefiting environmental or earth-related charities in honor of Earth Day. They are Renegade Brewing, which is making a plum tripel, benefiting Groundwork Denver; Baere Brewing, benefiting Running Rivers; Fermaentra Brewing, benefiting Rocky Mountain Field Institute; Storm Peak Brewing in Steamboat Springs, benefiting Friends of the Yampa; and Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge. The Makin' Noise beer project is a collaborative effort that raises money for charities and causes feeling threatened in today's world.

Friday, April 27

Heart Tattoo is a blackberry-infused version of Ratio Beerworks's classic Handwritten Belgian Wit. "Think fruit smoothie with a kick," the brewery says. "This easy drinking summer seasonal showcases brilliant blackberry flavors on top of the blank canvas that is our Belgian Wit base." In honor of the return of Heart Tattoo, join Ratio for a special release party featuring temporary tattoos, and special tappings of other Handwritten variants that will be available for one day only.

