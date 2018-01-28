Reader: What Would Westword Do Without Weed and Booze?

Westword just served up "Drink Here," a list of the fifty metro Denver bars we can't live without. It was a chaser to "Eat Here," our roster of the hundred restaurants we can't live without. And as with that lineup, some readers found this one hard to swallow, asking: Where was Herb's? Star Bar? Skylark Saloon?
And then there's this from Brittany:
The fact that Punch Bowl Social is on this list makes the entire thing lose credibility.
Ronnie appreciates at least one inclusion:
When the Lair goes, burn Denver down with it.
Cecily appreciates even more:
Loved this list! I have gone to many of these places, mostly the newer ones, but now I plan to visit the rest...especially the dives. Keep sharing more of Denver history.
But Emily notes:
I can live without a lot of these.
And Joe concludes:
What would Westword do without weed and booze? Judging from all the time you spend sitting in bars or lighting up, I'm amazed that your writers find any time to write stories. But at least they do first-hand research, unlike some reporters.
Keep reading for more of our recent coverage of dining and drinking in Denver.
"Drink Here: The Fifty Denver Bars We Can't Live Without"
"Eat Here: The 100 Denver Restaurants We Can't Live Without"
"When the Wazee Closes, a Boozy Chapter of Denver History Will End"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"After Six Years of Work, Denver Distillery Opens Its Doors"
Narrowing down our list of favorite bars to just fifty wasn't easy. Some spots were just too new: The Denver Distillery, for example, which finally opened this week. Some were on their last legs: The Wazee Lounge and Supper Club is slated to become a French restaurant; it will keep pouring until it closes sometime in the next few weeks.
We included old-time dives and new-fangled speakeasies in "Drink Here," along with great neighborhood bars and a few craft breweries, too, since those are increasingly this town's neighborhood joints.
What are your favorite bars? What did we miss? What spots on our list do you love? Leave a comment, or email cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!