Toast the End of Summer at Two Brand-New Outdoor Brewery Bars

While the majority of breweries in Colorado have patios — some of them open whether rain, snow or shine — the process of ordering a beer usually takes place inside the tap room. But in the last month, two Denver breweries have added outdoor bars, an uncommon amenity, in an effort to add some fun and get beer into people's mouths faster.

The first was Station 26 Brewing, which added a bright-red, twelve-foot cargo trailer on its patio; the mobile bar is equipped with a fully insulated cooler and twelve taps pouring the brewery's full lineup (excluding some of its high-ABV and barrel-aged selections) and is open Friday through Sunday during peak hours.

"Over the years, we've had jams in service at the bar which we've tried to combat with various efforts," says Station 26's Dustin Darker. The brewery has added two specific walk-up areas "so that guests sitting at the bar aren't being reached over," along with more staff, an improved credit-card system and multiple taps of the most popular beers, like Juicy Banger and Tangerine Cream, to help speed things up.